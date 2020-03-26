Star Trek: Picard is now free for everyone as the first season wraps up

Source: CBS (Image credit: CBS)

March 26 marks the end of the first season of Star Trek: Picard . Don't worry, there will be a second season. And you can catch up on ol' Jean-Luc and his new crew (as well as some of his old crew) for free through April 23.

Just one small catch. ST:P is still a CBS All Access exclusive, and that means you'll still need to sign up to watch. Use the code GIFT when you sign up and you'll unlock the first season of Picard . And of course that gets you into CBS' system, so they can hit you up for a full paying subscription afterward.

Still, we're not one to look a gift captain in the mouth. Free Star Trek is good for all mankind, and that's something we could use a little more of these days, for sure.

For those who haven't kept up with the former captain of the USS Enterprise (and now former admiral), here's the rundown, mostly spoiler-free:

The Romulan home world was about to be destroyed, along with everyone on it.

Picard led the massive mission to rescue as many as possible.

But androids on Mars — called synths — building the fleet somehow went crazy and killed tens of thousands of people, destroying the fleet and ensuring that far more Romulans would die.

Starfleet banned any sort of synthetic life — a la Cmdr. Data — and Picard retired in protest.

That is, until a mysterious girl shows up needing help, and Picard starts to put the pieces together.

And, yeah, some old friends make new appearances in this series, so it's very much worth watching even if only for the nostalgia.

Once that's over with it's up to you to make your own decision on CBS All Access, which has a number other exclusive shows (both Trek and non- Trek ), as well as much of the vast CBS catalog.

