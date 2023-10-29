Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans complain about 'erasure' in the pros' dance!
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers weren't happy about the omission!
Strictly Come Dancing 2023's Halloween theme continued in this evening's SPOOKY results show!
After a THRILLING show last night featuring zombies, vampires, devils and, erm, Murder She Wrote, the scary theme continued into the Sunday night episode.
The pros opened the show with a bang with a dance based on iconic character Wednesday Addams.
The fans LOVED the dance dedicated to the legendary characters from The Addams Family TV show, films and the recent Netflix drama Wednesday.
The fans were thrilled with Jowita Przystal's portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the dance to Lady Gaga's hit Bloody Mary.
"Brilliant dance," proclaimed one fan. "I'm in love," said another.
Took me ages to work out it was Jowita playing Wednesday. Brilliant dance, visual effects & wardrobe/make up here 👏🏼 👏🏼 #StrictlyComeDancing #scd #strictly pic.twitter.com/a46vElarIUOctober 29, 2023
JOWITA AS WEDNESDAY???? IM IN LOVE #strictlyOctober 29, 2023
And they were totally on board with Giovanni Pernice as Gomez and Luba Mushtuk as a very glamorous Morticia!
i will NEVER shut up about luba being morticia addams. perfect, thank u #strictlyOctober 29, 2023
Luba and Graziano as Morticia and Gomez will live in my head rent free forever ❤️ #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/8g03tQfoizOctober 29, 2023
But some viewers were shocked - light-heartedly - by the omission of one iconic family member!
Wednesday's brother, Pugsley.
Loved the pro’s dance as always, but is anyone else getting sick of the Pugsley erasure? The rest of the family are there, give my boy a chance to shine! #strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 29, 2023
"Anyone else getting sick of the Pugsley erasure?" joked one disgruntled fan. "Give my boy a chance to shine," he added.
Another viewer pointed out that Pugsley wasn't the only omission! The legendary Cousin Itt was also missing, along with Lurch.
They missed out on Lurch, Uncle Fester and Pugsley. Cousin Itt wasn't there but I get why, he wasn't in the Wednesday series. However I just loved Luba as Morticia and Jowita as Wednesday, Graziano was an interesting choice for Gomez though... #StrictlyOctober 29, 2023
But some fans thought Nikita Kuzmin, in his striped jumper, was giving a nod to the character - 1990s style!
showing us a world where 90s Leo played Pugsley https://t.co/0xQiFcVksyOctober 29, 2023
Despite Luba's triumph as Morticia, she ended up in the dance off with her partner actor Adam Thomas.
And Graziano was also unlucky as he and partner Zara McDermott were in the dance off, too!
In the end, the judges chose to save Adam and Luba, with Zara and Graziano saying goodbye to the competition.
Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. See our TV Guide for more information.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.
Most Popular
By Andy Murray