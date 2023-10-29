Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans complain about 'erasure' in the pros' dance!

By Kerry Barrett
published

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 viewers weren't happy about the omission!

Strictly Come Dancing Jowita as Wednesday Addams
(Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023's Halloween theme continued in this evening's SPOOKY results show!

After a THRILLING show last night featuring zombies, vampires, devils and, erm, Murder She Wrote, the scary theme continued into the Sunday night episode.

The pros opened the show with a bang with a dance based on iconic character Wednesday Addams.

The fans LOVED the dance dedicated to the legendary characters from The Addams Family TV show, films and the recent Netflix drama Wednesday.

Jowita as Wednesday Addams

Fans loved Jowita as Wednesday! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans were thrilled with Jowita Przystal's portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the dance to Lady Gaga's hit Bloody Mary.

"Brilliant dance," proclaimed one fan. "I'm in love," said another.

See more
See more

Luba as Morticia and Graziano as Gomez

How amazing were Luba and Graziano as Morticia and Gomez? (Image credit: BBC)

And they were totally on board with Giovanni Pernice as Gomez and Luba Mushtuk as a very glamorous Morticia!

See more
See more

But some viewers were shocked - light-heartedly - by the omission of one iconic family member!

Wednesday's brother, Pugsley.

See more

"Anyone else getting sick of the Pugsley erasure?" joked one disgruntled fan. "Give my boy a chance to shine," he added.

Another viewer pointed out that Pugsley wasn't the only omission! The legendary Cousin Itt was also missing, along with Lurch.

See more

But some fans thought Nikita Kuzmin, in his striped jumper, was giving a nod to the character - 1990s style!

See more

Despite Luba's triumph as Morticia, she ended up in the dance off with her partner actor Adam Thomas.

And Graziano was also unlucky as he and partner Zara McDermott were in the dance off, too!

In the end, the judges chose to save Adam and Luba, with Zara and Graziano saying goodbye to the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. See our TV Guide for more information.

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 