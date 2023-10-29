Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans complain about 'erasure' in the pros' dance!

Strictly Come Dancing 2023's Halloween theme continued in this evening's SPOOKY results show!

After a THRILLING show last night featuring zombies, vampires, devils and, erm, Murder She Wrote, the scary theme continued into the Sunday night episode.

The pros opened the show with a bang with a dance based on iconic character Wednesday Addams.

The fans LOVED the dance dedicated to the legendary characters from The Addams Family TV show, films and the recent Netflix drama Wednesday.

Fans loved Jowita as Wednesday! (Image credit: BBC)

The fans were thrilled with Jowita Przystal's portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the dance to Lady Gaga's hit Bloody Mary.

"Brilliant dance," proclaimed one fan. "I'm in love," said another.

Took me ages to work out it was Jowita playing Wednesday. Brilliant dance, visual effects & wardrobe/make up here 👏🏼 👏🏼 #StrictlyComeDancing #scd #strictly pic.twitter.com/a46vElarIUOctober 29, 2023 See more

JOWITA AS WEDNESDAY???? IM IN LOVE #strictlyOctober 29, 2023 See more

How amazing were Luba and Graziano as Morticia and Gomez? (Image credit: BBC)

And they were totally on board with Giovanni Pernice as Gomez and Luba Mushtuk as a very glamorous Morticia!

i will NEVER shut up about luba being morticia addams. perfect, thank u #strictlyOctober 29, 2023 See more

Luba and Graziano as Morticia and Gomez will live in my head rent free forever ❤️ #Strictly #SCD pic.twitter.com/8g03tQfoizOctober 29, 2023 See more

But some viewers were shocked - light-heartedly - by the omission of one iconic family member!

Wednesday's brother, Pugsley.

Loved the pro’s dance as always, but is anyone else getting sick of the Pugsley erasure? The rest of the family are there, give my boy a chance to shine! #strictly #StrictlyComeDancingOctober 29, 2023 See more

"Anyone else getting sick of the Pugsley erasure?" joked one disgruntled fan. "Give my boy a chance to shine," he added.

Another viewer pointed out that Pugsley wasn't the only omission! The legendary Cousin Itt was also missing, along with Lurch.

They missed out on Lurch, Uncle Fester and Pugsley. Cousin Itt wasn't there but I get why, he wasn't in the Wednesday series. However I just loved Luba as Morticia and Jowita as Wednesday, Graziano was an interesting choice for Gomez though... #StrictlyOctober 29, 2023 See more

But some fans thought Nikita Kuzmin, in his striped jumper, was giving a nod to the character - 1990s style!

showing us a world where 90s Leo played Pugsley https://t.co/0xQiFcVksyOctober 29, 2023 See more

Despite Luba's triumph as Morticia, she ended up in the dance off with her partner actor Adam Thomas.

And Graziano was also unlucky as he and partner Zara McDermott were in the dance off, too!

In the end, the judges chose to save Adam and Luba, with Zara and Graziano saying goodbye to the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. See our TV Guide for more information.