Strictly Come Dancing announces live UK arena tour 2023

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour is back for 2023, with fan-favourite Anton Du Beke set to join the judging panel of Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood for the first time on the Strictly Live Tour.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara will also be returning to host the 31 shows foxtrotting across the country in January and February next year.

The sparkling shows will open at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, with the live show then waltzing around the country at some of the UK's biggest entertainment venues.

Once again, Strictly TV judge Craig Revel Horwood will be directing the 2023 tour, which will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from this year's Strictly Come Dancing, as well as the Strictly Live Band.

Further casting announcements will be made soon to help celebrate this 20th series extravaganza.

Anton Du Beke will be joining judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas to host the Strictly Live Tour 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing returned with its mammoth 20th series last weekend (Saturday, September 24) with a new celebrity line-up and sensational dance routines.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour is set to be just as breathtaking, with spectacular choreography and fantastic live music that Strictly is renowned for, so that audiences can experience everything they love about the show in real life.

And in another exciting twist, arena audiences will be in the judging seats as they get to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show, while the tour judges give their expert advice and scores for each performance.

The audience will be able to vote for their favourite couple by text and their votes will decide who wins.

Just like 2022, each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage, so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the show.

Janette Manrara is back on hosting duties for the Strictly Live Tour 2023. (Image credit: Trevor Leighton)

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Anton Du Beke said: "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

Strictly’s Head Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the judging panel, and it will be lovely to have Anton with us. It’s always so much fun! The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all — I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!”

Craig Revel Horwood revealed: “I'm thrilled to be back directing and judging the 2023 tour. This tour is going to be bigger and better than ever before — my imagination is running wild! With Anton joining the judging panel, one word, three syllables: FAB-U-LOUS!”

Janette Manrara commented: “I’m so excited to be returning to host the 2023 Strictly Live Tour! It is the most incredible experience to be part of this epic production, bringing all we love about the TV series to hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.”

Tickets are on sale at 9.00am on Friday 30 September from: StrictlyComeDancingLive.com (opens in new tab).