Strictly Come Dancing approach Jack Dee for 2023 series

Jack Dee has been approached to do Strictly... but he has a unique dancing partner in mind!

Jack Dee has revealed that Strictly Come Dancing has approached him regarding the upcoming season of the dancing competition.

With the 2023 season expected to air in the autumn, fans are already excited to find out who'll be in the running to join the coveted Strictly Come Dancing winners list.

Speaking to Seann Walsh on their Oh My Dog podcast (opens in new tab), Jack said: "I had a phone call. My agent said I’d been asked to do Strictly."

Seann, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, replied: "Oh my God. Jack, can I just tell you, it does wonders for your career!"

Jack added: "The first thing I said was ‘I’ll ask Seann what his advice would be.’ And she said ‘I’ll take that as a no in that case.’ I said ‘It’s probably a safe bet, yes.’"

Seann replied: "No, not at all. That is not what I would say. I would say ‘Absolutely go for it.’ I think you’ll be fantastic."

Jack went on to say: "Yes, I know, but I can’t help but pay attention to the evidence of what has happened to various people I know who’ve done the show.

Seann took part in Strictly alongside Katya Jones. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

"I had two thoughts on it, cos obviously everyone loves Claudia Winkleman and she’s everywhere, she’s great, but I thought they should consolidate all the shows that she does so you have a thing where people come on and dance and then members of the public will ring in and vote for who they want to have murdered."

Claudia's other show Jack was referring to was, of course, The Traitors which will return for a second season following a hugely successful debut.

The two comedians are both huge dog lovers and joked that Jack should bring his pet Chihuahua Dolly along with him and that she can be his dancing partner.

Seann said: "Why don’t you make that one of the prerequisites for doing Strictly? ‘Yeah, I’ll do it but I’ll have to bring Dolly’."

Jack replied: "My partner is gonna be Dolly, yeah. I don’t think it’ll work, so that’s a no."

Right now it's too early to know who'll be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 so we'll have to wait and see if Jack changes his mind!

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to BBC One in the autumn.