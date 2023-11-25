Strictly Come Dancing fans spot a blast from the past in the crowd!

Strictly Come Dancing was an emotional affair this week with lots of laughs, loads of joy, and a few tears, too.

But while on screen, the celebs and their professional partners, were focused on their dances, the judges' comments and those all-important scores, the fans at home were watching something else.

Or rather, someONE else.

Ian Kelsey was cheering on Nigel Harman (Image credit: BBC)

As always, the fans were busy spotting celebrities in the crowd. Former contestants Dr Ranj Singh and Dan Walker were in the audience this evening.

And so was a former soap star who the fans were thrilled to see!

Ian Kelsey, who played Dave Glover in Emmerdale, and Patrick Spiller in Casualty was in the crowd

And the fans were VERY excited to see him!

Ian appeared to be there to give his support to fellow former soap star, Nigel Harman.

He was there cheering as Nigel took to the floor with his professional partner, Katya Jones.

Fans were thrilled to recognise Ian Kelsey (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel and Katya danced an intimate rumba this week - a dance that's notoriously hard for the male celebrities.

But Nigel managed to pull it off, and even got compliments on his "absolutely gorgeous" arms from judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Nigel scored 33 in total from the four judges, winning a nine from Anton Du Beke.

And delighting Ian Kelsey in the crowd!

Ian loved Nigel's dance! (Image credit: BBC)

As the camera zoomed in on the former Emmerdale star, the fans took to social media to joke about his appearance.

Because his alter ego Dave Glover was a bit of a legend back in the day for having a very STEAMY affair with lady of the manor Kim Tate.

And then poor Dave ended up dying a horrible death when he bravely ran into the flames during a fire at Home Fire, to rescue baby Jamie Tate.

Since his time in Emmerdale - way back in the mid-1990s - Ian's had a successful career on telly including roles in Casualty, Down to Earth and Coronation Street. And now he's mostly focusing on his new career as a photographer.

But it was Dave Glover that the Strictly fans were remembering!

Will Nigel stay for musicals week? (Image credit: BBC)

"Wasn't this fella with Kim Tate in Emmerdale" mused one nostalgic fan.

While another recognised Ian immediately and joked that Nigel's dance had brought Dave Glover back from the dead!

West End star Nigel is said to be desperate to compete in musicals week. But will Ian's support be enough to help Nigel and Katya stay in the competition?

Luckily, we don't have long to wait to find out. The Strictly Come Dancing results show will be on BBC One tomorrow (Sunday) at 7.20pm. Check our TV Guide for more information.