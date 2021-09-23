'Strictly Come Dancing' songs and dances announced for first live show

The dances for the first week have been announced.

As the battle for the Glitterball Trophy comes closer, Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has revealed the songs and dances each of the Strictly Come Dancing stars will be performing at the first live show.

The dancers are hoping to dazzle the judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and newcomer Anton Du Beke with their moves and fingers crossed they’ll see some 10 paddles over the coming weeks.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be hosting the live Strictly Come Dancing show which will have a stunning opening group number performed by the professional dancers, then the 15 new couples will make their dancing entrance on the Strictly dance floor.

Here’s what the contestants will be dancing to in this year’s first show...

Will the celebrities have what it takes to impress the judges in week one? (Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs for the first live show

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be dancing the Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima are doing the American Smooth to Aretha Franklin’s Chain Of Fools

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Márquez are performing the Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones have the Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin and Willy William ft. Beyoncé

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are doing the Jive to Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec are dancing the Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will be doing the Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones are performing the Cha Cha to Beggin’ by Måneskin

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer are doing The American Smooth to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will be doing the Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to End Of The Road by Boys II Men

Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell are doing the Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden are also dancing the Cha Cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be dancing the Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft. Small Jam

Long-time Strictly judge Len Goodman revealed who he thought could be this year’s Strictly Come Dancing champion, but who do you think will do well in this year’s competition?

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 25 September at 7pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.