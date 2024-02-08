Super Bowl weekend kicks off with NFL Honors on CBS tonight
MVP and Rookies of the Year among the NFL awards to be handed out.
Only two teams will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, but there are plenty of teams represented by players who are up for awards at the annual NFL Honors ceremony, which kicks off Super Bowl weekend on Thursday, February 8, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on CBS.
The league will hand out MVP, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and the Walter Payton Man of the Year awards during the ceremony, with players like Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill, TJ Watt, Micah Parsons and Jalen Carter looking to take home some hardware. In addition, the NFL Honors will reveal who is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.
All of this will be emceed by actor Keegan-Michael Key, who is hosting the event for the third time.
The NFL truly has made the Super Bowl a multi-day affair. In addition to the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday, CBS is airing a special featuring the greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time on Friday, February 9, at 8 pm ET/PT. Then on Saturday there is the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration 25th Anniversary, also on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT, that will see big-name music acts perform. When it comes to actual Super Bowl Sunday, special coverage starts at noon and runs all the way up to kickoff at 6:30 pm ET/PT on CBS.
To watch any or all of that programming, you are going to need access to CBS or the Paramount Plus streaming service. CBS is available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or, going really old-school, a TV antenna to receive local stations. If you're looking for a live streaming service, CBS is included with the likes of Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. If you've completely cut the cord on live TV and are a wholly streaming household, you can still watch the NFL Honors and these other events live with a Paramount Plus subscription (some may require you be subscribed to the Paramount Plus with Showtime tier).
Specifically for the NFL Honors, it will also be available on the NFL Network, a cable channel available through traditional pay-TV and select live TV streaming services, as well as NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service.
If you're wondering if any players from your favorite team is up for an award tonight, here is a rundown of who's nominated for the biggest awards of the 2024 NFL Honors:
Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Defensive Player of the Year
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Will Anderson, Houston Texans
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
- Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
Comeback Player of the Year
- Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
- Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Coach of the Year
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Kevin Stefanaski, Cleveland Browns
