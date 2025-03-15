Lifetime's intense new thriller Taken at a Basketball Game premieres tonight

Most of the storylines found in your typical Lifetime movies are outrageous, but even more so when you learn that some of them are actually inspired by real events. Such is the shocking case with the network's latest addition to its “Ripped from the Headlines” series, Taken at a Basketball Game, which premieres tonight, March 15 at 8pm Eastern Time.

"Desperate to bond with his estranged 18-year-old daughter Robyn (Claire Qute), Wayne Edwards (D.B. Woodside) gets them tickets to a basketball game where he envisions the two of them cheering on their favorite team while they reconnect," reads the thriller's official synopsis, per Lifetime. "However, when Robyn goes to the restroom and doesn’t return, Wayne’s worst fear is confirmed when he realizes she’s been kidnapped. On a mission to find her in a stadium filled with thousands of people, he races against the clock and will stop at nothing to find her before it is too late."

Along with D.B. Woodside (Lucifer, The Night Agent) and Claire Qute (Overcompensating, The Detail), the cast for Taken at a Basketball Game includes actors Moni Ogunsuyi as Splendid, Megan Hutchings as Donna, Claire Qute as Robyn, Duff Zayonce as Lucas, Reamonn Joshee as Dante and L.A. Sweeney as Pam. Ruba Nadda (Cairo Time, Inescapable) is in the directors' seat, with a script written by Richard Blaney and Gregory Small.

To tune into the premiere of the gripping thriller Taken at a Basketball Game tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Taken at a Basketball Game will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, March 14.

Sneak Peek | Taken at a Basketball Game | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer of Taken at a Basketball Game before tuning into the new Lifetime thriller on Saturday, March 15 at 8pm ET.