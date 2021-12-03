'Taskmaster New Year Treat' reveals line-up for festive special

Taskmaster New Year Treat is coming to C4 over the festive period, so fans of the long-running comedy series will be able to add the one-off special to their Christmas TV line-up.

The special, which is expected to air early next year, will follow a similar format to the one that aired in January 2021. Last time, we saw John Hannah, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nicola Coughlan, Rylan Clark-Neal and Shirley Ballas taking part.

But there are some all-new celebrity guests this time around, ready to take on the comedy series' iconic and bizarre challenges.

In a statement, Taskmaster producers revealed: "Feeling in a particularly festive mood, the almighty Taskmaster Greg Davies has once again gathered five famous faces from radically different specialities for another standalone special on Channel 4 with Taskmaster's New Year Treat. Set to air over the festive season, the formidable Taskmaster will put these celebrity guests through their paces in a series of ludicrous challenges supervised by his devoted sidekick, assistant, and stats keeper Little Alex Horne."

Confirming the line-up, they added: "Our well-known contestants hoping to impress are: broadcaster and journalist Adrian Chiles (BBC Radio 5 Live); television and radio presenter Claudia Winkleman (Strictly Come Dancing 2021, BBC1); double Paralympic, World & European 100m Champion Jonnie Peacock MBE (Jonnie's Blade Camp, C4); rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and TV personality Lady Leshurr (Don't Hate the Playaz, ITV2); and lawyer, businesswoman, campaigner, and Ex Cabinet Minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi (Have I Got News For You, BBC1), who will each compete for a chance to win a coveted Taskmaster trophy in the most ridiculous game show on television."

Taskmaster has been on our screens since 2015, and we've had 12 seasons so far. The most recent winner was impressionist and comedian Morgana Robinson, but it was a close call! She took home the coveted trophy by just a single point from runner-up, actor Guz Khan.

We don't have a confirmed release date for this year's Taskmaster New Year Treat, but as soon as one is announced we'll be sure to let you know!

