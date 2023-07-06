Temptation Island season 5: did Paris or Great cheat after bombshell confession?
Plus, how did fans react?
While many Temptation Island season 5 viewers have been paying attention to the off-putting demeanor of Vanessa and how she treats Roberto while also demanding that Marisela move on from Chris, season 5 couple Paris and Great stole the limelight at the end of the episode titled "If There Were No Cameras," which aired on June 28.
It was then that Great, along with the other men in his villa, watched a video of Paris talking about the time she spent with Kristian. We'd share word for word what she said, but you're better off hearing for yourself below; however, know it was an act of affection that was more than kissing.
As the episode titled "Marriage, Then What" kicked off on July 5, all eyes were on Great to see how he would respond. Shockingly, sitting around the other guys, Great remained relatively cool, just expressing how embarrassed he felt by his girlfriend's comments about another man. However, it was clear shortly thereafter that Great planned to operate as a single man in the villa, ready to cozy up even more to the single women.
Now we should probably stop and point out a bit of irony here. Although Paris' words were for sure disheartening for Great to hear, he and Paris came to the island together with him having cheated on her multiple times. So that begs the question, should Great feel that insulted by her words given what he's done via his actions in the past?
Moving on from that confession and Great's initial reaction, Temptation Island fans watched on as he pursued Tia, Tamie and Nafeesah. While he expressed interest to all three of them and even wanted to steal a kiss, things didn't work out for him as the three women wound up in a random discussion over oral hygiene.
Over in the ladies' villa, Paris and the other women hosted a talent show of sorts for the single men. Not surprisingly, one of the guys decided to showcase their dancing abilities in the form of a lap dance. Enter Tahjicc.
Tahjicc set his sites on Paris, giving her quite the show. He eventually planted a kiss on her, which she certainly enjoyed. Toward the end of the episode, Paris and Tahjicc decided to wrap up the night's festivities by sleeping together in the same bed. Fans will have to keep watching to see if that winds up leading to more.
Temptation Island season 5 fans react to Paris and Tahjicc
Fans are having plenty to say about this recent hiccup in Paris and Great's relationship. Take a look at just a few of the tweets we found.
So Paris, the high and mighty one who "never makes mistakes", was the first to give into temptation.look how surprised I am: 😶 #TemptationislandJuly 6, 2023
The scream I let out at this lap dance Paris just got from Taj.....OMGGGGG.....I'm was yelling!! #TemptationIsland #TemptationIslandUSAJuly 6, 2023
Great thinking Paris aint so bad #TemptationIsland pic.twitter.com/clLRziducPJuly 6, 2023
Paris might be doing more than cuddling #TemptationIslandJuly 6, 2023
#TemptationIsland Who gonna be the one to tell Great, Paris over there getting nasty with boy with the braids pic.twitter.com/50MsVoxKQwJuly 6, 2023
Temptation Island season 5 continues to air new episodes live on Wednesdays on the USA Network. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.
