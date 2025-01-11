Lifetime's latest true crime thriller Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story premieres tonight

In November 2009, a 27-year-old Florida woman named Marcela Borges was confronted by four masked, armed strangers at her Winter Garden home. The intruders barged their way inside and took hostage the two-months-pregnant Borges, as well as her husband Rubens Laureano Morais and their 5-year-old son Ryan, for three torturous days, demanding an exorbitant sum of money for ransom for the family's freedom. That home invasion is, terrifyingly, a true story and one that serves as the basis for Lifetime's newest thriller, Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story, as part of the network's "Ripped from the Headlines" series.

Premiering tonight, January 11 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, the true crime flick stars Orange is the New Black alum Dascha Polanco as Marcela Borges, with Johnathan Sousa playing Rubens and Alessio Andrada as Ryan. The film's official synopsis reads: "A pregnant Marcela Borges and her family face terror when armed intruders demand $200,000 from their Florida home. With no access to such funds, Marcela must make critical decisions to protect her loved ones from the violent captors."

Polanco, Sousa and Andrada are joined in the Terror Comes Knocking cast by Nisa Gunduz, Marisa McIntyre, Ivan Lopez, Jorge Molina, Ema Ines, Marito Lopez and Mitchell Jaramillo. Felipe Rodriguez (Virgin River, Ruby and the Well) directed the suspenseful 90-minute title, with a script from screenwriter Crystal Verge.

To watch the premiere of Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story on Saturday, January 11, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, January 12.

Official Trailer | Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story | Lifetime - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story before tuning in for the Dascha Polanco-led thriller tonight on Lifetime.