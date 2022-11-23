The best Black Friday streaming deal gets you a year's Hulu subscription for just $24

We've seen plenty of Black Friday discounts on the best streaming services with Paramount Plus, HBO Max and Prime Video channels all getting price cuts, but Hulu has just raised the bar.

We're been monitoring all the best reductions this Black Friday, and you can see our guide to the best streaming deals here, but Hulu's 75% off deal takes the trophy.

For a short amount of time, you can get Hulu's ad-enabled tier for just $2 per month, for an entire year. For context, this usually costs $8 per month, so you're saving 75% for an entire year.

In total, you're paying $24 for a year of Hulu, instead of $96 — in other words, it's a real steal. When you compare that to the Paramount Plus deal, which saves you 50% on a year, or HBO Max which is 80% off but for just three months, you can see why we wonder if this is one of the best streaming deals of Black Friday 2022.

If you want, you can throw Disney Plus into the mix for an extra $3 per month, so you'll be paying just $5 monthly for a year for the two massive streaming services.

Hulu Black Friday deal in the US

Ends November 28

Ends November 28

Hulu is one of the biggest streaming services that wasn't created by a company as a means to distribute its own content. Instead, it's two-thirds owned by Disney and one-third owned by Comcast.

It's quite a mixed bag of content, but Hulu has become one of the biggest streaming services in the US with its mix of classic content and new originals.

Movies like Prey and TV shows like Under the Banner of Heaven are new reasons to subscribe, but Hulu's library includes bingleable shows like Rick and Morty and Bob's Burgers too.

You can check out the Hulu library here (opens in new tab), but when you consider that you're getting a year of Hulu for less than the price of two months of Netflix's standard plan, it seems really worth checking out.