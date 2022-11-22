This Black Friday streaming deal gets you HBO Max for just $2 for three months

One of the best streaming services right now is HBO Max, which offers a robust library of prestige TV shows as well as plenty of movies, and a tempting streaming deal for Black Friday has made it cheaper to get started.

While HBO Max usually costs you $9.99 per month for its ad-supported tier, until November 28, you can get a deal which means you'll pay just $2 for your first three months. After that, you'll return to the usual price.

Sign up to HBO Max here (opens in new tab)

The HBO Max ad-supported plan has all the content of its premium ($14.99-per-month) sibling, but doesn't let you stream in 4K, or download titles to watch offline. There's no deal on that pricier version though.

If you're in the UK, we're sorry to say that this deal doesn't apply to you — HBO Max isn't live here. However lots of HBO shows go straight to Sky TV, and there are plenty of Sky TV Black Friday deals, which you can find by clicking here (opens in new tab).

HBO Max Black Friday deal in the US

(opens in new tab) HBO Max monthly: was $9.99, now $2, saving 80% for first three months (opens in new tab)

For three months, new or returning subscribers need only pay $2, not $10, to enjoy the HBO Max library. This deal gets you the ad-supported tier, with no reduction on the premium alternative. After this time the fee will defer to the original price.

Ends November 28

You probably know HBO for its own selection of hit shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld and White Lotus, with new titles like Our Flag Means Death and House of the Dragon keeping fans coming back for more.

But HBO Max also offers Warner Brother movies once they've finished their theatrical runs. This means The Batman, Dune and Fast & Furious 9 are all on there, as well as many classic movies too.

At some point in 2023, HBO Max is getting combined with Discovery Plus, which is something that Warner Media has confirmed. This means that the HBO Max library will swell with loads of factual shows on history, food and the world — though we imagine that the three-month deal may well have ended by that point.

While HBO Max is one of the highest entries on our list of the best streaming services, one thing it suffers from is the price, with the high monthly cost, lack of a free trial and very rare discounts making it one of the costliest subscriptions. But that's why this Black Friday deal is great — it's a rare opportunity to try HBO Max without paying the full amount.

Other Black Friday streaming and entertainment deals