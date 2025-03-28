The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill regrets Luna's pardon?

Bill is responsible for not only getting Luna out of jail, but getting her pardoned in The Bold and the Beautiful. Is he about to regret what he did?

When Bill (Don Diamont) pulled major strings to get Luna (Lisa Yamada) out of jail, he was able to keep it quiet because part of the deal was that she had to remain hidden. After Finn (Tanner Novlan) found out that he was Luna’s father and that she’d been released on house arrest into Bill’s custody, the secret started spreading like wildfire.

It was perfect timing, though, because Luna ended up getting pardoned and soon everyone would find out that she was released from prison.

Despite fierce objections from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Bill stood by his decision. He claims that he did it because he believes she can be rehabilitated and that she deserves a second chance after being forced to suffer through a traumatic childhood.

His decision, however, might come back to haunt him.

What Bill doesn’t know is that Luna is no angel. She has been manipulating him the whole time and probably orchestrated being beaten up just to gain his sympathy.

Luna’s true colors came out when she teased Remy (Christian Weissman) by saying if he wasn’t careful to keep her secrets, she’d kill him. She said it with a smile, of course.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What makes all of this a very bad situation for Bill, though, is that Luna is infatuated with his youngest son, Will (Crew Morrow). He has no idea how she spent her confinement pining over his pictures and listening in when he visited the house with his girlfriend, Electra (Laneya Grace).

The big test of how much Bill actually trusts Luna will come from whether or not he trusts her around his family. Now, we know that Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) won’t tolerate having Luna around their daughter, Kelly, and Bill can’t really argue with them because they’re her parents. Steffy doesn’t want Finn around her, either.

Bill seems to think Luna is deserving of her pardon, but what will he say when he finds out that Luna approached Will at Il Giardino? She wants Will to herself, and she’ll do anything to get Electra out of the way so she can have a Spencer of her very own.

When Luna starts messing with Will’s life, we have a feeling that Bill is going to have a change of heart about what he did to get her out of jail. The problem, of course, is that if Bill realizes what a monumental mistake he made, there’s nothing he can do to put her back there again unless (or until) she breaks the law again. And Luna is far too smart for that.

Bill wants everyone to believe Luna deserves a second chance, but when she starts wreaking havoc in his son’s life, we have a feeling he’s going to be regretting his decisions.