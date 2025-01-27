The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter sees through Daphne's charms?

A critical component of Steffy’s plan for getting Forrester Creations back under her family’s control on The Bold and the Beautiful is by splitting up Carter and Hope’s relationship. But what if it doesn’t fall apart as easily as she’d like?

The arrival of Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire) from Paris was no coincidence; Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) friend is the best nose in Paris and can offer the new Forrester Creations luxury brand an exclusive signature scent to launch their new endeavor. Daphne has already signed the contract and she gave Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) a taste of her charms.

But what if Carter doesn’t fall for Daphne’s advances?

Part of Steffy’s plan involves Daphne seducing Carter and driving a wedge between him and Hope (Annika Noelle). This, she believes, will weaken his position and make it easier for her to swoop in and reclaim the company.

However, what she’s not counting on is Carter’s devotion to Hope. Though both Carter and Hope have had their moments of indiscretion in the past, they both seem to be devoted to each other now. Hope needed someone who would put her first and Carter has been her champion, even when it put him in a bad position with the Forresters.

After taking the massive leap of taking over Forrester Creations with the LLC paperwork, Carter and Hope are pretty devoted to each other in this new phase of their lives and with so much riding on their plan for the company, it’s hard to imagine Carter falling for Daphne.

Now, the reality of the situation is that Daphne seems to be a free agent. While she’s there because she’s Steffy’s friend, if a better opportunity comes along then we think Daphne will abandon Steffy’s plan and focus on her own needs.

When it comes to Carter, if his business plan proves to be successful, we can see a scenario where Daphne will join forces with him on business affairs instead of trying to undermine his relationship.