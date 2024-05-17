The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn chooses Steffy over Sheila?

Steffy drew a line in the sand with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will he surprise everyone and actually heed the ultimatum?

In the May 16 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Deacon (Sean Kanan) asked Hope (Annika Noelle) to deliver a message to Finn (Tanner Novlan). After revealing that he and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) are getting married, he asked Hope to not only attend his wedding, he wants her to be Sheila’s maid of honor as well. He’s hoping that Finn will accept the role of best man, too.

What Deacon doesn’t realize is that Steffy gave Finn an ultimatum: his family, or his birth mother. Sheila told Deacon that Steffy wants her to stay away from Finn and that Finn is cutting her from his life, but Deacon seems to think that he’s not going anywhere.

Though Finn seems to be digging his heels into the ground when it comes to his “birth mother,” Finn is also very dedicated to his family. He already lost them last year when Steffy packed up the kids and took them to Europe to flee Sheila and it nearly killed him, figuratively speaking, being away from them for so long.

While he was rescuing Sheila, Finn seems to have forgotten all of the heinous things Sheila did to him and to the people he loves, but Steffy’s ultimatum was like a bucket of cold water being dumped over his head, reminding him that not everyone is as happy as he is to have Sheila Carter alive.

He’s no doubt heard from his actual mother, Li (Naomi Matsuda), about the way Sheila toyed with her in the hospital. If that’s not a red flag, we don’t know what is.

Everything right now is pointing to Finn not heeding Steffy’s ultimatum so he can have a relationship with Sheila, but we’re thinking that this time things might end up a little different.

Finn is in a good place with Steffy. They worked through a lot to get to that good place, including coping with the idea that Steffy killed Finn’s birth mother in self-defense. Though it turns out that Steffy killed Sugar and not Sheila, we think too much has happened between them to protect their marriage. It won’t be easy for Finn, but we think he’s going to follow Steffy’s wishes and stop seeing Sheila, taking solace from knowing she’s alive and happy with Deacon.

Of course, decisions have consequences and Finn choosing Steffy over Sheila will likely only trigger Sheila even more….