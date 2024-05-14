The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope calls out Liam's hypocrisy?

As Ridge and Liam continue their attack on Hope for supporting Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful, we have to wonder if it’s time for Hope to call out Liam’s hypocrisy.

In the May 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Liam (Scott Clifton) couldn’t believe that Hope (Annika Noelle) was defending Finn (Tanner Novlan) and his dedication to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

The irony, of course, is that Liam was blasting Hope for believing in Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) after all the heinous things he did to them in the past. All of a sudden, Liam and Ridge are a united front again now that Sheila’s alive, and Liam is attacking Hope (and, indirectly, Finn).

Liam’s quick turnaround is interesting because for the past few weeks he’s been slowly getting closer to Hope after telling her that he’s taking time to focus on himself as a father for now. Relationships seemed to be off the table. He’d even had conversations with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Previously, Liam had been angling to get back together with Steffy, using the excuse that Finn was bringing Sheila into their lives and putting them in danger. With Sheila out of the picture, Steffy told Liam that she and her husband were focused on strengthening their already solid connection, which meant any chance of Liam getting back with Steffy was off the table. Until now.

There’s no question that Liam is going to return to his Finn-hating ways so long as Sheila is still in the picture. All of a sudden, it seems like Liam is going to try making a play for Steffy again, and Hope needs to call him out for it.

Instead of attacking Hope for supporting Finn, he should be focusing on figuring out a way to keep Sheila out of their lives since she’s alive and, evidently, here to stay. Hope needs to remind Liam that he’s reverting to the same old routine that drove a wedge between them while he was married; while it’s true that Liam needs to protect the daughter he shares with Steffy, Liam’s hostility toward Finn has less to do with Sheila and more to do with his desire to be with Steffy again — a desire that, no matter what he says, still persists. Attacking Hope isn’t the answer here.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors