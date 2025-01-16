The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope sees through Steffy's plan?

Brooke and Carter see Steffy’s return as a positive thing for the new direction of the company on The Bold and the Beautiful, but Hope isn’t convinced it’s a good idea at all.

Everything was going along really well for Hope (Annika Noelle) until Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) showed up and wanted a job at Forrester Creations. After Steffy cancelled her fashion line, fired her and humiliated her in front of everyone in the company, Hope was finally feeling good about returning to work under Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) rule.

As they discussed the merits of allowing Steffy to return, Hope tried to point out that Steffy isn’t exactly trustworthy. Carter and Brooke don’t disagree, but they see more potential benefits than harm, thus paving the way for Steffy’s return.

Until now, Hope has been enjoying being the girlfriend of the LLC manager and the daughter of the new CEO at Forrester Creations. She has Hope for the Future back and she’s enjoying the freedom she never had under the Forresters. Interestingly enough, with Steffy back and in the role of company president, Hope is suddenly back where she started. Sure. Carter and Brooke will protect her from Steffy, but Hope doesn’t have a leadership role (aside from being on the executive team, we’re assuming), and that immediately creates a power imbalance all over again.

In Hope's view, things are going along just fine without Steffy. The positive buzz around the fragrance and jewelry lines is a sign that Carter's plans are working and Forrester Creations is about to evolve into something bigger and better than ever before.

Hope is the only one who sees the whole idea of allowing Steffy back as a bad idea, and she's not far off from thinking that there's more to Steffy's return than meets the eye. She doesn’t trust her and, frankly, she doesn’t see a need for Steffy to return, but she's alone in her thinking. As ideas go, this one is sure to come back and haunt Carter and Brooke at some point, perhaps sooner than later.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.