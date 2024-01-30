The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Poppy lying?

According to Poppy (Romy Park), Bill is not Luna’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, we’re inclined to think that she might not be telling the truth for any number of reasons….

In the January 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Poppy told Luna that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) isn’t her father. This was shocking to Luna (Lisa Yamada), because the math all added up and it would make sense that their magical night together yielded a child.

We talked before about the possibility that Bill wasn’t Luna’s father despite everything pointing to the contrary. But now that Poppy says he isn’t her father, well, we don’t know what to make of it other than Poppy isn’t telling the full truth.

Poppy’s sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda), accused her of being a reckless gold digger who used men for their money. Poppy vehemently denied the accusations and it was easy to side with her given how awful Li was acting. Li even accused Poppy of not knowing who Luna’s father is, which, ultimately, could be the case here.

We learn from Poppy’s conversation with Luna that Luna has asked about her father before, and Poppy’s response has always been to redirect the conversation to how amazing their relationship has been. They don’t need her father because they have each other. But with Bill checking all the boxes of someone who could actually be Luna’s father, thus giving Luna hope, the floodgates have now opened and a reckoning is coming.

The problem now is that Poppy needs to give her daughter some kind of answer. She either reveals her father’s identity, or she admits she doesn’t know who her father is.

Poppy could be protecting the identity of Luna’s father. Bill could still be her father, and Poppy could be hiding the truth because she doesn’t want to lose the mother-daughter bond she has with Luna. It could be someone Poppy didn’t know well, didn’t love or wishes she didn’t have to think about ever again. (Imagine hearing so much about Poppy’s magical night with Bill, only to learn she didn’t have that with her father)

Or, perhaps, Li’s words ring truer than we ever could have known. This could be a real Maury Povich situation; Poppy really could have been with so many men that she doesn't know who fathered her child (which also still means Bill could be the father), and that means she’ll have to reveal that painful truth to her daughter. She’ll also have to reveal it to Bill, who would then know that he was one of many men in Poppy’s life at the time.

Whatever happens next will be complicated, no doubt. Poppy seems to be lying at worst, or hiding something at best. Whatever it is, it’s probably not good and it’s all tied to the identity of Luna’s father.