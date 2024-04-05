The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Sheila really dead?

There’s the old saying about the only two certainties in life being death and taxes, but there are some things in life that go on forever and can withstand anything, like cockroaches and Keith Richards. And, perhaps, Sheila Carter. Is The Bold and the Beautiful supervillain really dead? Even if she is, that doesn’t mean she can’t control what’s happening from beyond the grave. But there's a good chance she's not really dead.

In the April 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Deacon (Sean Kanan) said goodbye to the woman he loved, Finn (Tanner Novlan) said farewell to his birth mother, Eric (John McCook) said goodbye to his former wife and Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) said good riddance to a woman who caused her nothing but pain over the years.

Yes, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) had a very long and complicated history between The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. But we have to wonder if her reign of terror is really over.

We still don’t know what was in her pocket the night she stalked and attacked Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). We don’t know where she was going on her days off at Il Giardino, something even Deacon has been thinking about. Remember, Sheila is a woman who cut off her own toe to help fake her death, which means that death isn’t always permanent for her.

Now, for a moment we’ll assume that she’s really in that casket and she’s actually dead. That doesn’t mean her legacy won’t haunt Finn and Steffy and everyone else whose lives she impacted. Even dead, she can cause rifts between people. She’s sunk her talons into Deacon, and even Finn, and we’re sure there will be some lasting implications yet to come.

On the other hand, it’s possible that Sheila has been planning this whole thing from the start. There’s no way someone as cunning as she is/was would sneak into Steffy Forrester's house and not expect Steffy to put up a fight. Did anyone do a DNA test? Do we know that it’s really Sheila in the casket? Did she have a body double? A secret twin? A clone? Did anyone look inside the casket?

In the world of soaps it always pays to ask these questions because people come back from the dead all the time. And in the case of Sheila Carter, it doesn’t matter if she’s alive or dead because she can still wreak havoc from beyond the grave. Given Sheila's history, though, we wouldn't be surprised if she wasn't dead at all.

