The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam warns Hope about Steffy?

Liam has been reconnecting with Hope lately on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will he give his ex a heads-up about Steffy?

In the May 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) that Hope (Annika Noelle) had better stay away from Finn (Tanner Novlan) or else.

Steffy’s upset that Hope might be infecting Finn’s brain with more “Sheila is a hero” nonsense. It started with Deacon (Sean Kanan) convincing Finn to search for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) after she was believed to be dead. Deacon’s interference threatened to disrupt their already fragile relationship after Steffy was forced to stab Finn’s birth mother in self-defense.

Now that she’s alive, Sheila’s convinced Finn and Deacon that she put her life on the line to save Steffy and the kids, but Sugar overpowered her. Despite all of the very obvious red flags about her story — with the fact that there is no one who can confirm the veracity of the statement being the most glaring issue — Sheila’s guys have no trouble accepting what she said as truth. And now Hope seems to be following along.

Steffy’s ultimatum to Finn — that he must choose between Sheila and his family — only covered Sheila and, to a limited extent, Deacon. The idea of Hope getting into Finn’s head about “Sheila the hero” is infuriating to Steffy.

Liam has been at Steffy’s side since Sheila was found alive. He laughed off Hope’s revelation, thinking she was making it up and playing along with her father’s ruse. But now that Steffy is clearly furious with Hope, will Liam intervene?

Liam has been on a self-improvement kick as of late, focusing on his kids and being the best father he can be. He told his father he wants to respect Steffy and Hope as the mothers of his children instead of spending time trying to win Steffy over when she’s clearly in a committed relationship.

Hearing the full force of Steffy’s fury might lead Liam to give Hope a warning about the dangerous line she’s toeing right now as she seeks to fulfill her father’s wishes. Being an operative for her father and trying to bring Finn deeper into the Sheila-Deacon web is not a good idea.

As her friend, the father of her daughter and her former husband, Liam might step in and try to steer Hope away from making more bad decisions. The situation with Sheila and Deacon is toxic and while it’s noble that Hope wants to help her father be happy, she can’t put herself in Steffy’s crosshairs by trying to influence Finn.

If Liam truly cares for Hope, he’ll warn her to back off. She probably won’t listen, of course, but at least he can say he tried.