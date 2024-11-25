The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Logans at war?
Will the Logans start taking sides after what Hope and Carter did?
Brooke’s decision to reveal Hope and Carter’s plans to Ridge will have lasting implications on The Bold and the Beautiful. Will it also lead to a Logan civil war?
When Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) overheard Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope (Annika Noelle) talking about the LLC paperwork that would give Carter control of Forrester Creations, she was shocked. It speaks volumes that she didn’t burst into the room and demand answers from Hope and Carter, and instead, went directly to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and told him what happened.
Ridge, of course, was stunned by the betrayal, and the fallout from this move will be part of what’s coming up on the show in the coming days and, most likely, months. But it’s Brooke’s betrayal of her own daughter that has us thinking that a civil war between the Logans is coming.
The three Logan sisters, Brooke, Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Katie (Heather Tom) are in very different places in their lives. Brooke and Ridge are a couple and Brooke’s fashion career is seeing a major resurgence. Donna is happily married to Eric (John McCook) and Katie is working at Forrester Creations, happy to have her son Will (Crew Morrow) back in Los Angeles.
Given that Eric is the founder of Forrester Creations, there’s no doubt that Donna will be outraged by what Carter and Hope (by extension) did. But Katie was in the middle of the drama when Hope was fired because she works there and saw how Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was treating her. She was also in a relationship with Carter once upon a time and knows what kind of man he is.
We think Katie might side with Hope and Carter on this; even though Carter effectively “stole” the company by naming himself the manager of the LLC, he had noble intentions. He wanted to protect Hope and all of the other underdogs at Forrester Creations.
From our view, it could be Brooke and Donna against Katie and Hope, and this is a battle where there are no winners. Everything will change for the Logans after this controversial move, and we can only wait and see where all the pieces fall when everything is said and done.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
