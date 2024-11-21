The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 21, 2024: Carter's guilt

Carter reconsiders his plan to take over Forrester Creations while Brooke learns some shocking news in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 21, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is asking why Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) signature is on the LLC paperwork. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asks why he hasn’t finished signing but Ridge has questions. Why did Carter sign it?

Hope (Annika Noelle) is anxiously awaiting news from Carter about the paperwork. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in after taking her call outside and wants to know how Hope is managing. She knows her daughter is dealing with a lot thanks to Steffy. Hope says she thinks Steffy brought a lot of this on herself, and now the company is split into two camps. She doesn’t like seeing the company torn apart.

Brooke has been trying to convince Ridge to change his mind, but to no avail. Brooke points out that Hope could go to Steffy and tell her about Carter, but Hope doesn’t want anything to happen to her new relationship. Hope thinks she finally found someone who cares about her and he’s risking so much for her. Brooke asks what’s going on and what Hope isn’t telling her. Hope tries to play it off, assuring her mother that they’re not eloping or anything. Brooke is glad Carter is there to support Hope and she appreciates the change in Hope after following her heart. Brooke says she’s tried to follow her heart but things don’t always turn out the right way, except for Ridge. Hope admits she thought she had that kind of relationship with Liam but it didn’t work out. Hope loves what she has with Carter and can’t imagine Liam or any other man fighting for her like he does.

Carter tells Ridge that he can draw up new papers, but Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in and interrupts them. Steffy reminds her father that it’s Carter, and Ridge says he trusts him. He signs the paperwork and then apologizes to Carter for all of the tension lately, adding that everyone in the family loves and respects him. This makes Carter pause and consider his plan to take over the company.

Taylor tells Ridge and Steffy that she’s glad Carter got the LLC paperwork done, knowing it was a big deal. Steffy says they rely on Carter a lot, but she and her father admit there has been some tension lately. Taylor knows that there’s tension from Carter’s proposal too, and Ridge says the difference in opinion bothers him. Taylor asks Steffy whether she would reconsider her position about the proposal if her father asked her to, but Steffy doesn’t think so.

Hope reminds her mother about all of the contributions she’s made to the company, but none of the accomplishments are seen because they’re Logans and they are ignored in the company. Hope points out that Carter isn’t a “yes man” and Steffy and Ridge will see that. Carter arrives and tells Hope that things were “interesting.” Brooke leaves to give them some privacy.

Carter says he fought for Hope as best he could. He thought he was getting through to Ridge, but Ridge didn’t listen to him. Hope is crestfallen when she realizes that Ridge still supports Steffy. The coup is the only option, Hope realizes. Hope asks about the LLC paperwork and Carter tells her that Steffy signed but Ridge saw his name on the papers.

Steffy tells her mother how glad she is to have her there, and how nice it is to have both her parents with her. She’s not trying to push anything on them, but she’s grateful that Ridge helped Taylor feel better. Ridge says it’s nice to feel appreciated and Carter doesn’t feel that way. It’s important that they make him feel valued.

Carter explains that Ridge almost didn’t sign, but he did. And then once he did he felt so guilty. He offered to take the papers back but Ridge trusts him. Carter is torn apart by the guilt he feels, but when he thinks about what happened to Hope and Hope for the Future it changes everything. Hope says the idea isn’t something she likes either, but they tried to find a middle ground with Ridge and Steffy and they both refused to listen. Hope looks at the paperwork and says that Ridge and Steffy “don’t get to sit on the throne anymore” and he could run the company now.

Steffy says Hope likes to act like a damsel in distress and Carter has fallen for it, but Ridge shuts her down by saying that Carter is a good friend and he trusts him.

Hope wishes the Forresters would come to their senses. Carter tells her that Steffy called her a “bitch” to his face and that’s why he can’t sit back and let this happen. But their plan comes at a price.

Outside, Brooke moves to close the door and she hears Carter talking about how he could make things so much better for everyone. He says Hope has inspired so many people, but chiefly him. He loves her and that’s why he did what he did. Brooke can’t believe she’s hearing what she’s hearing. Carter and Hope talk about turning the company upside down because when Ridge and Steffy signed the papers they unknowingly gave control of the company to him. He doesn’t want anything to blow back on Hope, though. Hope says that means he’ll have to make a tough decision about kicking Ridge and Steffy out and taking over Forrester Creations. Brooke can’t believe what she’s heard.