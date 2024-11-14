The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 14, 2024: do your job

Deacon confronts Finn about Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 14, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believes they got out of Hope’s firing without any damage being done. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wishes none of it ever happened. Steffy says she doesn’t care who Hope is dating so long as she doesn’t go after her husband.

Hope (Annika Noelle), in the meantime, shares a passionate kiss with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who is very happy to see her. She’s holding up, but it’s hard for her.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) arrives at Il Giardino to see Deacon (Sean Kanan), who asked Finn to come see him because he’s worried about Hope. Finn is puzzled about Deacon’s concern, asking if he understands the circumstances that led to her firing. He tells Deacon that he can’t believe what Brooke told him, but Deacon says Steffy has a vendetta against Hope and he needs to stop Steffy.

Steffy is satisfied with how people have reacted to Hope being fired and the line being cancelled. She notes that she hasn’t seen Carter yet and thinks Hope has gotten into Carter’s head and twisted him.

Carter points out to Hope that things would be cleared up if they told Steffy about their relationship, but Hope isn’t willing to risk telling her just yet. Brooke walks into Hope’s cabin and hears him say he’s going to talk to Ridge. Brooke has been trying to talk to him too. Carter hopes it’s not too late to turn things around.

Finn doesn’t understand how Deacon could want him to believe Hope over his wife. He insists that this isn’t Steffy’s word against Hope’s. He was there. She has behaved poorly before and he thinks it might be time for Hope to get some help. Finn believes that Hope is her own worst enemy and none of this was Steffy’s fault.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Carter leaves, Brooke says she’s afraid that if Carter pushes too hard it could backfire. Hope thinks he’s too smart for that. Brooke can see how much Hope cares for Carter, and Hope says that he’s a wonderful man the more she gets to really know him. She calls him “the total package” and praises how he’s been fighting for all of the Logans.

Ridge is frustrated that Carter hasn’t gotten the LLC work done. Steffy knows Carter will make it work out. Carter walks in and apologizes for raising his voice before, but he was only trying to voice his passion for the company. He really thinks they need to reinstate Hope for the Future. Steffy and Ridge don’t seem to agree.

Lawrence Saint-Victor in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Deacon knows Finn loves Steffy. Finn says she’s his wife and he’ll always choose her. When Deacon mentions how Finn was Hope’s friend once, Finn jumps in and says he’s not going to lobby for Hope because lines were crossed. He’s sorry Hope sees things differently, but Steffy has Finn’s full support

Hope feels bad that Brooke is in the middle of this battle. She’s glad she has Carter fighting for her, noting that the way he encourages her and believes in her has changed her for the better. She also believes in Carter’s vision for the company’s future, but she knows that Steffy and Ridge don’t respect him enough. Hope notes that Carter won’t allow them to treat him like a punching bag, and she’s hoping that things change.

Carter makes his case again for Hope for the Future, pointing out that the company needs to hit the younger demographic. And if something ever happened to Ridge or Eric then they would be without a lead designer. It could destroy the company. Steffy says she isn’t changing her mind, and she thinks he’s thinking about Hope too much. Ridge agrees, saying that he, Eric and Steffy run the company and if he wants to show that he loves the company then he needs to do his job.

Later, Steffy says something has changed with Carter and thinks it’s Hope’s influence. Finn arrives and Ridge says they were talking about changes in the company. Ridge admits it’s not easy because firing Hope is like firing a family member. Finn admits he just met with Deacon about that, and when Steffy asks he says he supports Steffy completely. Steffy says Hope had this coming and she brought it on herself.

Carter walks in and his grim visage reveals it all. He says he tried to talk to them but nothing changed. Brooke can’t believe Ridge is supporting Steffy so much. Carter hates the battle between the Logans and Forresters and he feels like he’s failed her. Brooke knows that even as COO, and her own position on the board, the bottom line is that Ridge and Steffy own the company. Brooke gets a text and has to leave. Carter tells Hope he’s not giving up on her and she appreciates it so much. She kisses him.

Back at the office, Steffy pulls up Hope’s employment file and deletes it as Hope tells Carter they can’t let Steffy get away with this.