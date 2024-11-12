The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 12, 2024: the Ridge-Taylor-Brooke triangle

Will and Electra get closer while Taylor and Brooke discuss Ridge in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 12, 2024.

We begin in Malibu, where Taylor (Rebcca Budig) asks Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) if she wants to know whether she’s still in love with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She’s cagey and only says that maybe denying her heart what it wanted is what caused it to fail. Following her heart may be the only way to live, so she’s going to take a page from Brooke’s playbook and go where her heart leads her. Brooke wants to know if that means she’s going after Ridge?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Ridge she knows she’s putting him in a difficult spot with Brooke, but she appreciates that he’s standing by her. He reminds her that any mother would defend their child and that’s what Brooke is doing. Steffy asks Ridge what his heart is saying about having Taylor back in town.

Will (Crew Morrow) praises Electra (Laneya Grace) and Ivy’s photoshoot setup as they walk into the studio. Will the shows Electra his phone with the newly released press release, but she isn’t as excited as you’d think seeing her face featured in it. In fact, she insists she doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. Will says they’d be silly not to name Electra the face of the collection because she’s so beautiful. But Electra says it would be better for it to be Ivy. She’s just an assistant and she’s happy with that. Will picks up on her desire to be behind the scenes, telling her he’s happy to have her there. Electra admits there are things she wants to get away from back home, which makes Will ask for details.

Steffy tells her father that having Taylor back in town is so great and Steffy’s kids can learn so much from their grandmother. Ridge agrees, so Steffy suggests he tell Taylor that.

Taylor admits that her heart is leading her back to Ridge, leaving Brooke speechless.

Will asks Electra if everything is OK, wondering what she’s trying to get away from? She hesitates before telling him she’s looking forward to a fresh start after moving around so much, excited to be in one place for a while. He’s excited so long as she’s there. He asks her to show him the jewelry, and while she gives all the credit to Ivy, he says he can see her influence. He slips the bracelet on her and says it’s all her. He suggests she wear it in the photoshoot, but Electra gets very uncomfortable and insists she’s not in front of the camera. She admits she did some modeling once, but “it wasn’t for [her].” Will expresses concern because he can tell something is going on, but once again she changes the subject and asks him what it’s like being a Spencer.

Steffy credits Ridge with helping Taylor heal her broken heart syndrome. She knows he pushed her to get treatment, and in doing so he healed Taylor’s heart.

Brooke is stunned that Taylor is thinking about Ridge. Taylor admits when she thought she was dying all she thought about was not being there for key moments in her grandkids’ lives. It was Ridge who wanted her to fight. Brooke is very sympathetic to her and is glad Ridge pushed her to get treatment. That doesn’t make it easier, however, for Brooke to hear Taylor tell her that Ridge saved her life.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Electra wants to hear all about Will’s life with the private jets and yachts. He laughs and admits that those things are important to his father, but he’s come to realize that money doesn’t fix everything. He tells Electra his father left his mother, Katie, for her sister, Brooke. She thanks him for sharing everything so openly. He tells her she can tell him anything, too.

Ridge won’t take credit for helping to heal Taylor’s broken heart because they have been through so much as a family. Steffy can’t imagine what her parents went through; it’s hard enough for Steffy to cope with losing her twin sister. She’s glad Ridge has Brooke, but she reminds her father that Brooke broke their family so many times.

While Brooke may be glad Taylor is healing, she knows Brooke wants her to keep her distance from Ridge. Brooke knows their have kids and their history means they’ll always have each other. Taylor says her life is in a good place right now, personally and professionally. Her family is near and she’s happy. When Brooke asks about Ridge, Taylor’s answer is shocking: “yes, I have Ridge,” she says.

Ridge says Steffy can’t blame Brooke for everything, but Steffy believes she can blame her for most of it. She’s glad Taylor is healing and Ridge can take credit for it because of his love for her.

Brooke reminds Taylor that she and Ridge are in a committed relationship. Taylor clarifies that she’s focusing on the love she has with Ridge in “the past, present and future” and Brooke wants to understand what the future part means. Taylor says she doesn’t need a man in her life to get fulfilment. She reassures her that she’s not out to get Ridge back, but Brooke doesn’t look so sure.

Will tells Electra he’s glad he gets to go to work everyday so he can see her. When her bracelet falls off he kneels down to get it, just like he did the first day he met her. He’s been thinking about her ever since; specifically, he’s been thinking about kissing her. So they kiss, their eyes locked. And just like that, #Wilectra is born… or is it #Electrill? Either way, love is in the air!