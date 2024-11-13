The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 13, 2024: Will's concern for Electra

Brooke and Ridge talk about her conversation with Taylor in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 13, 2024.

We begin today with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) sketching in the office when Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) walks in. He’d been trying to get in touch with her and she tells him she was at Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) getting an “earful” from Taylor (Rebecca Budig).

Steffy tells Taylor how much she inspires everyone. Shaundra the healer arrives to help Taylor with another treatment.

Eric (John McCook) finds Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) working on her jewelry. He’s glad to have her back at the Forrester Mansion and back in the company. He’s so happy to have Ivy and Electra (Laneya Grace) in town. He wants to know if Electra is happy and if she’s making friends.

Boy, is she. Next, we see Will (Crew Morrow) kissing Electra. He’s been wanting to do that since the first time he saw her.

Ivy admits she’s been making Electra work hard, so she might not have time for friends. They’ve been working on making the relaunch so perfect. Ivy admits it has been great to have Electra working with her so she can get to know what it’s like to be in the family business. Ivy says Electra didn’t get to grow up the same way she did. She says that after all she’s been through, she’s glad for Electra to get a fresh start.

Katie (Heather Tom) walks in on Will and Electra but she doesn’t see that they were kissing. Electra tries to hurry off but Katie stops her and says the press release went out and Electra is all over the internet. After Electra leaves, Katie tells Will to promise not to elope.

Ridge wants to know why she was talking to Taylor. Brooke tells him they were talking about Steffy’s treatment of Hope, and he knows he has a role in that treatment too.

Katie insists that she wants a real wedding with dancing, which makes Will laugh. She knows she walked in on something and he admits that he likes Electra and she motivates him to come to work each day. He’s never met a girl like her.

Electra walks into the design office and Eric is so happy to see her. She jokes about seeing her name on a building. He insists that she call him Uncle Eric instead of Great-Uncle Eric, though he jokes that he’s more of an Awesome Uncle. After he leaves, Ivy asks her about Will. Electra admits she’s never met someone like him.

Shaundra invites Steffy to join them in their treatment since the work they’re doing impacts her too. The healer has talked to her parents about losing her twin and suggests that she join in. Steffy doesn’t think she needs the treatment, but Taylor really wants her to do it.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Brooke knows that Ridge is in a difficult position, but if she’s being honest, she wishes Ridge stood up for Hope. Ridge thinks that the situation will work itself out, but Brooke isn’t so sure. She also mentions how Taylor credits Ridge with saving her life.

Katie thinks Electra is lovely and she freely gives her stamp of approval. She adds that being a Forrester could help Will out around the office. She appreciates Electra’s humility in wanting Ivy to be front and center of the line. The only concern Will has is Electra’s past.

Electra tells Ivy about Will and how she really likes him. Her only concern is her past catching up with her. We see the stalker searching for her name online in a flashback.

Brooke says she’s concerned that Taylor is going to try to take Ridge, but Ridge points out that he’s “taken” by the most beautiful woman around. He loves Brooke. Brooke tells him that they have been through so much too, and they won’t allow anything to come between them.

Shaundra leads Taylor and Steffy through a meditation. She asks Steffy to vocalize what she’s seeing. Steffy says she sees Thomas and Phoebe. She sees her parents and their beautiful family. It’s obvious she wishes her family was still the way it was.

Brooke tells Ridge she was thinking about Rome and how things were so clear to him after he looked through the keyhole. He saw her and he knew exactly what he wanted. She thinks it was a sign for both of them to remind them that everything will be okay and they’ll never be apart. And nothing can keep him away from “[his] Logan.”

Taylor is so happy that the exercise helped Steffy. She tells her daughter that her heart will always be fueled by her love for their family.

Katie asks what Will is talking about and he mentions how she talked about her past. But he’s only worried about the future. He admits all he thinks about is how happy he is to work there with her.

Electra reminds Ivy that the press release put her all over the internet. She doesn’t even post on social media. Everything is going right for her and she’s so happy with Will, but now it could go wrong. Ivy promises that she’ll do anything she can to protect her.

The stalker looks at the press release and sees that Electra is in Los Angeles. “You can run, but you can’t hide, Electra,” he says.