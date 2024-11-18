The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 18, 2024: a big decision

Carter and Hope discuss the implications of the paperwork in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 18, 2024.

We begin today at the cabin, where Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is signing his name to the LLC paperwork that will change everything. Hope (Annika Noelle) says that he’ll be listed as the manager under the terms of the LLC and she can’t think of anyone better to run the company. He says he needs to get Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) signatures.

Eric (John McCook) tells Steffy and Ridge that he thinks they’re moving too quickly on firing Hope. Ridge, agitated, leaves the room to check on something.

Electra (Laneya Grace) asks Will (Crew Morrow) if it’s ok for them to kiss in the design office. He says they’ll understand because he’s kissing the most beautiful girl in the world. He also says he doesn’t want to distract her from work, but she admits she’s always thinking about him.

In Malibu, Ridge walks into the house while Finn (Tanner Novlan) is doing some paperwork from home. Ridge asks if he has a minute for his father-in-law and he wants some clarification about what happened with Hope.

Carter says that once Ridge and Steffy sign the paper it will be official. He wants to be sure Hope understands that if it gets signed, they’ll be starting a revolution.

Electra thinks being the son of a billionaire is way more interesting than being a jewelry assistant but Will disagrees. Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) stops outside the door and hears him heaping praise on her niece. She walks in and Electra introduces them. Ivy has certainly heard a lot about Will.

Steffy says she feels bad for Zende and Eric says he feels bad for Hope, too. And he doesn’t want Zende’s talents to be lost. Katie (Heather Tom) walks in with the announcement about Hope for the Future being done and says she doesn’t agree with the timing, as it would lead to more questions. Eric agrees they should wait, but Steffy says that Hope could have been there if she hadn’t put her hands on Finn.

Ridge wants to know if Steffy did the right thing by firing Hope. Finn says there’s no excuse for what Hope did, but Ridge points out that there’s no explanation for the behavior and he wants to be sure Hope was actually coming on to him.

Carter points out that starting a firestorm isn’t necessarily the best idea. Ridge is his best friend and this will change everything. Hope agrees, but she points out that she once felt like she was part of the family but now that’s changed. Carter asks her once and for all if they really should take over Forrester Creations.

Electra tells Will how she’s been telling her aunt how much she’s enjoyed working there, and how much she enjoys working with him. Ivy agrees that it’s a special place to work. Will gets called away to the mail room but mentions getting dinner later. Once he’s gone, Ivy teases her niece about how bad she has it for Will. Ivy knows all about the draw of the Spencer men, having been interested in Liam. Electra worries that her past will mess everything up.

Eric doesn’t like that the press release doesn’t mention Hope’s years of work for the company and her accomplishments, but Steffy disagrees. Katie tries to say they should wait to put the release out, but Steffy knows what she saw.

Ridge says Brooke and Hope say that what happened wasn’t what Steffy saw. He wants to be sure they know what happened before they make the press release public.

Hope tells Carter that he tried to control as much as he could. Carter knows that he was limited as the COO but maybe he could do more as the manager of the LLC. Hope wishes she could have told them why she was in the lingerie but she doesn’t think it would have been a good idea. Carter teases that Steffy kept saying that Hope was trying to get into Carter’s head, but he points out that Hope’s line has made an impact and she’s an inspiration. He sees the passion of all the Logans and they have been undervalued for years. Hope says it has to change and the LLC paperwork could be the answer to benefit everyone at the company and help secure their future. All they need are the signatures.

Katie isn’t questioning Steffy’s decision but she thinks they should wait. Eric says they need to take more time and there’s no reason to put it out now, but Steffy is done waiting and she wants to move on. She asks Katie to send it to Hope so she’s aware it’s going out.

Ridge points out that firing Hope will change the company forever so they need to be sure about the decision. He doesn’t understand why Hope was in lingerie and isn't sure the purpose was to seduce Finn. Once that press release goes out it could be trouble for Forrester Creations if they aren't sure what really happened.

Carter tells Hope he needs her by his side if he’s going to make this decision. Hope says she has his back and he’s glad for it because no one else saw the goodness in his proposal. Hope says nothing will change unless someone makes a change. Carter points out that the company is becoming more dysfunctional by the day and he wants to put a stop to it. He’s upset that Steffy fired her and wanted to block Brooke from the executive team. He thinks Hope deserves respect and Hope loves that he sees her worth. It means the world to her, and to her mother too.

Hope gets an email from Katie with the press release and she breaks down in tears as she reads it. She realizes that Steffy isn’t backing down and it’s really over. Carter tells her it’s not even close to being over. Hope grabs the paperwork and tells Carter that the company deserves a leader with a heart who can take the company to new heights. She vows to be there at his side, which leads them to start kissing passionately.