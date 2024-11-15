The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 15, 2024: hostile takeover?

Bill and Will talk about his crush while Carter makes plans for revenge in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 15, 2024.

We wrap up the week at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house. Will (Crew Morrow) arrives and Bill gives him grief for showing up for a social visit. Bill asks how the internship has been and Will smiles as he says how amazing it has been.

Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) teases Electra (Laneya Grace) about her crush on Will.

Eric (John McCook) meets with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about the decision to fire Hope (Annika Noelle). He’s not happy with the decision because she’s family. He thinks it was personal. Steffy insists that she had no choice even though Eric points out that Hope claims it was an accident.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tells Hope that he’s not about to stop fighting for her. What happened was personal and he’s not backing down.

Bill and Will have lunch and Bill teases his son about the “puppy dog” look on his face. He knows Will must be smiling because of a beautiful girl.

Electra says guys like Will don’t exist where she’s from. She’s very into him, and Ivy says that he’s just as smitten with her. Electra hopes her past doesn’t ruin it for her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carter says Ridge and Steffy won’t get away with what they’ve done. He has an idea of how to stop them and he knows exactly what they need to do. Hope is all ears.

Bill wants to hear all about the special someone in Will’s life. He asks if she works at the “dress farm” and then he asks if Will is interested in Pam. Will says he doesn’t know Electra, but he knows her family. When Will says her last name is Forrester, it gets Bill’s attention.

Ivy tells her niece that what happened isn’t her fault and she has nothing to be ashamed of.

Zende (Delon De Metz) joins the meeting as Ridge says that the word is out about the line being cancelled. Zende wishes Steffy would hear him out but she shuts him down. Eric wants to hear what he has to say and Zende says their spring line is amazing. But Ridge says that the line is failing. Eric doesn’t want Zende to be discouraged because his work is so good, but he’s sorry it’s not going to work. Steffy genuinely wants Zende to know this isn’t a reflection of his work, it’s all about Hope.

Carter tells Hope that Ridge wants him to cut Forrester Creation’s tax liability. Hope wonders how that helps them, and Carter says that Ridge and Steffy put the solution in their hands because they have no clue about how things work.

Delon De Metz in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Bill wants to know when he gets to meet Electra and he’s shocked when he learns that Will hasn’t taken her for a date yet. Bill offers his black credit card to impress her, but Will says she’s not impressed by that. Bill isn’t crazy about the fact she’s a Forrester, but he’s happy for his son.

Electra tells Ivy that her past could impact her whole life and her future. Ivy promises to protect her but Electra doesn’t think she can do anything. “What if he sees it?” she asks. “What if he finds me?”

Ridge, Eric and Steffy tell Zende that they will find a new place for him at the company, but Hope for the Future is done. In fact, Steffy doesn’t want to hear her name ever again.

Carter shows Hope the paperwork for the LLC, and there’s a place where you have to list the management structure of the company. Hope realizes that whoever is listed on the paperwork is in charge of the company.

Bill sits down with a new letter from Luna (Lisa Yamada). We see her sitting in a jail cell, her face set in grim determination.

Will walks into the design office and Electra is happy to see him. He tells her how he was just telling his father about her. He wants to know all about her but he’s glad he knows that she’s an excellent kisser. Meanwhile, her stalker (Christian Weissmann) says he’s coming to get her.

Bill opens the letter from Luna. She tells him that she’s allowed to write one letter a week and she’s sending it to him. In the letter, she says she thinks they bonded because they have a similar history. She misses him and hopes that he misses her, too. He thinks back to telling Luna how she’ll always have a special place in his heart even if she’s not his daughter. He moves to burn this letter, like he did all the others, but this time he wads it up and throws it away angrily as Luna looks through the prison bars with a smile on her face.

Steffy tells Ridge and Eric that it’s the end of the line for Hope and Hope for the Future. Eric calls it a “damn shame” but Steffy says Hope will be fine.

Hope realizes that whoever is listed on the LLC documents will be in charge. Carter says Ridge and Steffy never look at these documents. Hope says that Carter Walton, CEO, has a nice ring to it. “We could run it together,” he says. They kiss. Carter doesn’t know if he could face Ridge and Eric after making a move like that. Hope points out that Carter has been running the company for so long without thanks. It’s kind of like how the Logans have been treated. Hope doesn’t want to see Steffy’s vendetta take the company down. If there’s a chance they could turn everything around. Hope suggests that this could be their chance to change it all, and they could do it together. Hope holds onto him as he signs the paperwork. He laughs once it’s done and she laughs too.