The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 19, 2024: Brooke pleads with Finn

Brooke makes an impassioned plea to Finn in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 19, 2024.

We begin today at Forrester Creations, where Katie (Heather Tom) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she sent the press release to Hope (Annika Noelle). Katie doesn’t like the whole thing, but Steffy takes offense to her tone. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) walks in as Steffy tells her that the case is closed and Hope is never again allowed in the building. And there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asks Hope if she thinks signing the paperwork is a good idea. He points out that they still need Ridge and Steffy’s signatures but he knows they won’t notice.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) greets Finn (Tanner Novlan) at his house. He’s shirtless and just got back from a workout. He also knows why she’s there because Ridge was just there too. He knows Brooke wants to talk about Hope, who is out of control.

Ridge looks over the press release and wishes the whole thing never happened. Steffy asks if he’s changing his mind about Hope and she asks if he has been listening to Brooke.

Finn insists that what happened was intentional even as Brooke insists that Hope isn’t interested in him at all. He doesn’t buy it.

Carter sees Hope reading the press release over again and he knows she’s upset. She can’t believe the press release will wipe out all of her hard work. He knows they’ve been wronged, but he wonders if a “coup” is justified.

Ridge says he’s listening to Brooke because she’s important to him. He says Brooke is upset, and when Steffy says she was justified in what she did, Ridge says that getting rid of Hope isn’t right. He says they need to sit on the press release, which leads Steffy to think he’s defending Brooke and Hope.

Finn points out that it was generous of Steffy to allow Hope’s line to continue in the first place. Hope needs to take responsibility for what she did. Brooke tells him that Hope isn’t interested in Finn at all, but he doesn’t buy it.

Carter says he has always lived by his conscience. Hope points out that loyalty can be misplaced, and they have been trying so hard to play by their rules for so long but it gets them nowhere. Hope notes that Steffy has too much power and no one questions it. The fact that Steffy and Ridge didn’t listen to Carter’s idea about the global brand is proof. Carter agrees, adding that the Logans have been treated unfairly too. Hope realizes that her mother was given an empty spot on the executive team and Steffy could fire her at any moment. And Carter is in a dangerous position too, because Ridge will always support his daughter. Carter agrees with her, noting that they need to defend themselves.

Carter reminds Hope that if they sign the papers there’s no going back. She wonders if they should go down this road. He says he has one more meeting with Ridge and Steffy to get through to them, but if they don’t listen they’ll sign the papers. He tells her to wait until the end of the day and by then, their lives can be changed. She kisses him and tells him how she believes in him.

Brooke reminds Finn that they were friends once. Finn says they were friends, but he’s not going to put his family on the line for her. Brooke says she’s not a homewrecker, and Steffy has made mistakes before. Finn defends his wife, but Brooke points out that once the press finds out about this, it could be a poor reflection on her and he should tell his wife to back off.

Ridge is trying to talk to Steffy but she won’t listen to him. She doesn’t believe he has her back despite his insistence that he supports her. Steffy admits that this is personal but she’s always looking out for the company first and foremost. Steffy wonders if he thinks everything with Hope will work out on its own. Carter arrives and says that’s what he’s hoping for too.

Hope, now alone in the cabin, thinks back to Carter’s encouragement that she deserves the best and the best is on its way. She also thinks back to all of their kisses and the moment when they signed the papers. Brooke walks in and finds Hope thinking about it all. Brooke says she went to talk to Finn and it didn’t go well. She wishes that Finn believed that the lingerie wasn’t meant for him. Brooke says she told Finn to talk to Steffy before it’s too late.

Carter says the optics of firing Hope are really bad, pointing out that it won’t look good to the buyers. Steffy says the buyers will forget the news after a day. Carter says that Steffy is allowing her personal feelings to get in the way and it’s holding her back. Steffy says it’s very personal. Ridge tells him to take a breath, but Carter says that Forrester Creations will never be the same if they cancel Hope for the Future and they have no idea what’s at stake if they don’t change their minds.