The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 20, 2024: backstabbers

Steffy calls Hope a backstabber so Carter puts his plan in motion in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for November 20, 2024.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tries to reach Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Hope (Annika Noelle) and the Logans. He points out that the Logans have contributed so much to the company. When Ridge tells him to back off, Carter warns him that a lot is riding on this decision.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) says she tried pleading with Finn (Tanner Novlan) to talk to Steffy but has no idea if it would work. Hope says that it could be too late for it.

Finn is on the phone when Taylor (Rebecca Budig) walks in as he’s finishing a call about a patient. Taylor says she admires him for his commitment to his job…and to Steffy. Finn appreciates it but points out that his wife and kids are his whole world. Taylor says everyone can see how much they mean to him, except for Hope.

Brooke wants to know what Hope means about time running out. She asks what’s going on.

Carter says that Ridge won’t like the fallout from Hope being fired if it goes through. Steffy says that there’s always fallout and they’ll deal with it, but he says that this time it’s different. They won’t be able to recover if they don’t heed his advice about Hope.

Taylor says what happened to Hope is a shame, and Finn calls it disturbing. But he points out that a friend would never walk up and kiss someone at a family event, even if alcohol was involved. Taylor points out that alcohol wasn’t involved in the work incident, and Finn agrees that Hope even tried gaslighting them after Steffy walked in. Taylor blames Brooke’s influence for it.

Hope admits that she’s at a major crossroads and everything could change in an instant. Brooke agrees, and says it’s all because of Steffy and what she did. She vows to support Hope as much as she can. Hope appreciates that for once she’s with a man who can stand by her side.

Carter says he respects Ridge and Steffy a great deal, but Steffy says she doesn’t hear respect in his tone. Carter warns them that they need to change their minds before it’s too late, which causes Ridge to wonder what he means.

Taylor says Hope fought the urge to not be like her mother for years, and she says it’s admirable that she lasted as long as she did. Taylor admits it’s not healthy to be so concerned about Hope and the rivalry, but she’s genuinely worried about the danger Hope poses.

Brooke appreciates how committed Carter is, and it helps that he's not married to anyone else. Hope loves that he doesn’t have baggage too. Hope admits that she’s worried about Carter because there could be trouble for him with Ridge and Steffy.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Steffy tells Carter that Hope and the line are done, but he points out that her decision is based on personal feelings. When Ridge tries to jump in, Carter speaks up and says he’s not just some employee and he refuses to see Steffy make decisions that could ruin the company. Steffy and Ridge are stunned with Carter’s tone and she questions what’s happened to Carter. She says his ideas aren’t happening and she’s losing her faith in him. And she’s fine with losing buyers if it means she doesn’t have to work with “that bitch” because “Hope Logan is a bitch.”

Brooke clarifies that Hope’s worried about Carter’s job. Hope hates that he’s defending her, her line and the Logans, and it puts him in a bad spot. He’s fighting for the underdogs and he’s putting his company at risk. Hope is glad to have a man like Carter standing up for her. Brooke thinks they make a great team, and Hope says together they can accomplish a lot. Brooke hugs Hope and tells her it’s not right that she’s going through all of this. When Brooke gets a text, Hope tells her to take care of it. Before she leaves, she tells Hope that she prays Steffy comes to her senses and doesn’t cancel her line.

“Hope’s a bitch?” Carter repeats, furious. Steffy doubles down and says she’s a “backstabber.” Ridge is ready for them to move on and asks about the LLC paperwork. Carter has it ready for them to sign. They sign without reading it as Steffy says she knows it will make them feel better about not paying taxes they don’t need to pay. Carter watches as Ridge spots Carter’s signature on the paperwork under the “Manager” spot and asks him what’s going on.