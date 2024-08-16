The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna falls apart?

Luna's world is crashing down all around her on The Bold and the Beautiful. Is she about to fall apart?

With her mother in jail, her father questioning his paternity and her boyfriend leaking information to his aunt, Luna (Lisa Yamada) seems to be alone in the world. She doesn’t have a close relationship with her aunt Li (Naomi Matsuda) and her cousin Finn (Tanner Novlan) has his own issues right now.

In short, Luna is all alone at the moment and she needs support more than ever.

We won’t discount Bill’s (Don Diamont) vow to support her. Whether or not he really is her father doesn’t matter because he cares about her. But asking her to take the paternity test while she’s so vulnerable doesn’t help anything. He’s also not running to help Poppy (Romy Park), and from an optics standpoint, it looks like he’s not willing to step in and wield his influence to at least bail her out of jail.

And then there’s RJ (Joshua Hoffman). RJ gave Katie (Heather Tom) vital information about Poppy’s drug use and finding the backpack in Poppy and Luna’s apartment. If not for him, Katie wouldn’t be armed with all of this information that may — or may not — point to Poppy’s guilt. Luna trusted RJ as her boyfriend, and thus far he’s broken her trust to the point that she really can’t rely on him right now.

Though she’s been maintaining her innocence, Luna can’t rely on Poppy because her mother has been keeping secrets from her. Even if she didn’t kill anyone, Luna will have to do some work to be able to trust her mother again.

That leaves Li and Finn. Li was thrilled to be welcomed into Bill’s family through the paternity test. We haven’t seen her reaction to Poppy’s arrest, but so far she hasn’t reached out to Luna to make sure she’s ok, nor has Finn.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Luna is all alone right now and she doesn’t know who she can trust. She needs support more than ever, but her support system is gone. The only person she might be able to rely on is Zende (Delon De Metz), but if she turns to him, she’d be closing the door on her relationship with RJ. It’s going to be very difficult for Luna moving forward, and hopefully she doesn’t fall apart under all of this pressure.