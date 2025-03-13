The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna turns to Sheila for help?

Now that Bill has kicked Luna out of his house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna doesn’t have many options when it comes to asking for help. Will she go to her grandmother Sheila for support?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) might have her freedom, but it comes at a cost now that Bill (Don Diamont) says it’s time for her to leave his house. We have to hope that he at least gave her some money or something, but at the moment it looks like Luna is on her own.

And since she’s ostracized everyone in her life, she doesn’t have many people she can turn to. Luna can’t turn to her mother because she tried to frame Poppy (Romy Park) for her crimes. Finn (Tanner Novlan) isn’t an option (at least, not at the moment) because Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) would never allow it. RJ (Joshua Hoffman) is completely MIA and Zende (Delon De Metz) won’t want anything to do with her.

That leaves Luna with two very interesting options: Remy (aka “Dario”) with whom she has a blossoming friendship, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Finn’s birth mother and Luna’s new grandmother.

Interestingly enough, both Remy and Sheila are uniquely suited to understand — and sympathize — with Luna’s situation. They’ve both done bad things, Sheila more than Remy, of course, and they won’t judge her.

The problem is that Luna has to reveal the truth to Sheila, and that won’t be easy. She has to get into Il Giardino and that means possibly running into Deacon (Sean Kanan). Deacon has no love for Luna after she killed his friends, and he won’t want her around his restaurant. Once he learns that Luna is Sheila’s granddaughter, though, it’s going to present a challenge for his relationship.

Sheila, however, is the best kind of resource for Luna, not because she genuinely cares about her — because Luna killed Sheila’s friends, too — but because Sheila is shrewd enough to keep her friends close and her enemies — as in Steffy’s enemy — closer. Sheila can help Luna while also making it look like she’s keeping Luna away from Steffy and Finn in hopes of showing Finn that she’s looking out for him.

Ultimately, Sheila wants to have a relationship with Finn and Hayes, and she can manipulate the situation with Luna to help her cause. And she can also appear to be the sympathetic grandmother while she’s doing it, too. She’ll be able to get under Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) skin because Li is also Luna’s grandmother, and she’ll be able to get back at Bill because he essentially sent Luna straight to her.

Luna needs help and Sheila is likely her best option, but what Luna doesn’t realize is that Sheila is probably the worst person to owe favors to. It’s a lesson she’ll have the hard way, as her pardon won’t do much to curry favor with anyone after what she did.