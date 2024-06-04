The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy gets her vindication?

Poppy’s sister has been accusing her of being a gold digger from the moment she arrived on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their fraught relationship has been keeping them at odds for years, but will her daughter’s paternity test provide some much-needed vindication?

Poppy (Romy Park) has an opportunity to be able to clear her name. Li (Naomi Matsuda) thinks her sister is trying to sink her claws into a rich man — again — and this time Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is her target. Li has been calling out her sister’s behavior for years, accusing her that she’s irresponsible and juvenile for being with so many men she doesn’t even know the identity of her daughter’s father.

Li arrived at Bill’s house in the June 3 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful right before Bill and Luna (Lisa Yamada) were about to take the test.

Since reconnecting with Bill after their “magical” night some 20 years ago, Poppy has realized that she’s in love with Bill and she’s not afraid to tell him. Lucky for her, he’s been thinking about her all these years, too, and he welcomes the idea of being Luna’s father. Everything about Poppy’s behavior suggests that her feelings for Bill are genuine.

Now, perhaps that’s enough. Perhaps Li needs to hear from Bill how much he loves Poppy and how she’s already told him about her concerns of being labeled a gold digger. (For the record, he waved off her concerns because he knows that their “magical” night was real and Poppy could never be a gold digger because he has known his fair share of gold diggers and Poppy is no gold digger)

However, in the world of soaps we know that nothing can ever be easy. Whether you’re rooting for some family drama (given that Li’s husband is the other obvious choice as Luna’s father) or you’ve got a list of reasons why Bill should be Luna’s father , nothing matters until those test results arrive.

If Bill ends up being Luna’s father then Poppy finally gets her vindication. The results will prove that Poppy was telling the truth about Luna’s father, and that her intentions toward Bill are (very likely) noble. If the results are negative, though, it won’t look good for Poppy and it will give Li the ability to tell everyone that she’s been right all along.

