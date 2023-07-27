The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila uses Liam in her plan to TERRORIZE Steffy?

Sheila continues to wreak havoc after being released from jail on The Bold and the Beautiful, and she doesn’t even have to be around to cause problems. Knowing she’s out is enough to tear everyone apart, and things will only get worse from here.

Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has been released, things won’t be easy for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Every noise has her on edge, especially when she’s by herself.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) can’t fathom that Finn (Tanner Novlan) would ever put Steffy or the kids at risk, but Liam (Scott Clifton) can’t rule out what he saw. And he has it on video. He’s not going to sit back and put his trust in a man who clearly has a connection to a woman like Sheila.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) have lunch with Deacon (Sean Kanan). Hope tells her father how proud she is of all he’s accomplished with the restaurant. Deacon has no idea about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and that’s why Hope wants to talk to him. He knew things went well in Rome, and that the fashion line was a hit. Hope reveals that she initiated a kiss with Thomas. “It just happened,” she tells him. Brooke fills in the part about Liam being there to see it, and Hope explains that Liam left.

Liam has never doubted Finn before, but Wyatt can’t believe that Finn would ever be a threat to his wife and kids. Liam thinks Finn looks happy in the video. He refuses to be the guy who sits back and ignores what’s happening. “I’ve got to protect my family,” he says.

Steffy is falling apart. Sheila doesn’t even have to be there to tear her life apart, and things are unravelling quickly.

Deacon can’t believe Liam would give up on the marriage so quickly, but Hope takes full responsibility for what she did and the fallout from it. In some ways, she thinks that Liam leaving was probably “inevitable.” She blames Steffy’s presence in Liam’s life, and what happened between Deacon, her mother and Ridge. She doesn’t want that for herself. When she mentions the divorce, Deacon is stunned. Brooke joins Deacon in stunned silence when Hope reveals that she had the divorce papers drawn up and they signed them already.

Back at Spencer Publications, Wyatt calls out his brother for kissing Steffy in Rome. It’s causing Liam to overreact about her. He thinks Liam is looking for an excuse to get close to Steffy again and insert himself in her life.

Steffy double checks the locks again. She’s falling apart.

Liam insists that his concern is coming from a place of wanting to protect his family. “The stakes are too high,” he says. When he turns to leave, Wyatt doesn’t need to ask where he’s going.

Brooke tells Hope that Liam doesn’t really want a divorce, but Hope reminds her that she wasn’t the one who asked for a divorce in the first place. As they talk, Sheila — in a disguise — listens to the whole story. Brooke says she’s not going to fight for Liam if he’s still in love with Steffy. She doesn’t want her parents to worry about her. She’ll be fine. But her parents aren’t so sure. Brooke knows her marriage matters to her. Hope is tired of coming in second to Steffy and she’s done with it.

(Image credit: CBS)

Steffy sips her tea and jumps when there’s a knock at the door. It’s Liam. He tells her he’s there to check on her and she admits that she won’t be able to let her guard down now that Sheila is out. He reveals he’s there because he needs to talk to her about Sheila…and Finn.

Deacon has to run, so he leaves Brooke and Hope. Brooke says she supports Hope no matter what, but she reminds her daughter that it was more than just a kiss. Brooke can’t believe the marriage is ending, and nor can Hope.

In his apartment, Deacon searches for the package as Sheila comes in and locks the door. “I’m back, Daddy,” she says, laughing. They share a passionate kiss.

Steffy wants to know what Liam is talking about. Liam says he can’t believe Sheila is out, but his main concern is that Steffy and the family are safe. He says he’s still worried. When Steffy says that Finn will protect them, Liam tells Steffy what happened after Finn left the courtroom. Liam thought Finn’s “vibe” was off so he followed Finn into the hallway. He doesn’t want to cause problems for Steffy’s marriage, but he saw Finn in Sheila’s arms. “They were hugging, Steffy.”

Interestingly, Sheila didn’t even have to come into contact with anyone (aside from Deacon and his lips, of course) to cause problems. That’s the kind of reach she has.

While she was eavesdropping on Hope’s conversation, she learned that Hope’s marriage fell apart because of Liam’s feelings for Steffy. Sheila’s devotion to her son and her desire to win his affections — at any cost — could mean that Sheila will focus her attention on driving Steffy away from her son so that Steffy won’t be in the way of her big reconciliation. And without realizing it, Liam could be playing right into that plan by trying to be the white knight swooping in to protect Steffy.

One thing’s for sure: the longer Sheila is out, the more lives she’s going to tear apart.