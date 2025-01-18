The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy unleashes a viper?

Steffy is determined to get Forrester Creations back into the hands of her family on The Bold and the Beautiful. She has a plan to make it happen, but she might be unleashing a snake in the grass in the process.

Daphne Rose (Murielle Hillaire) is Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) secret weapon when it comes to getting Forrester Creations back. Daphne, the best nose in Paris, knows what she’s doing when it comes to scents…and it looks like she knows what she’s doing with men, too.

Steffy asked Daphne to break up Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) relationship and based on previews it looks like she’s going to give it her best shot.

However, Daphne has already captured Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) attention after noticing his scent and commenting that the person who gave the cologne to him knew him well. We imagine she’s going to meet several other men in the coming days and weeks, including Zende (Delon De Metz) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Suddenly, Steffy’s big plan seems to have a big hole in it. Daphne could be more of a liability than an asset if she sets her sights on the men in Steffy’s life. We have no doubt that Daphne is a very smart woman whose nose is not only good at sniffing out fragrances but also success. If she suspects that Carter is taking the company into a solid direction, we think she’ll back off of seducing him in favor of distracting Steffy’s husband.

Though she doesn’t realize it (and would never accept it even if she knew the truth), Steffy’s best chance at getting Forrester Creations back into the family is to work with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) because Brooke has the same goal. Releasing Daphne into the mix is a huge risk and we won’t be surprised if Steffy gets blindsided before her plan comes to fruition.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.