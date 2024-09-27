The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor reconsiders Ridge?

Taylor claims she’s perfectly fine being single in The Bold and the Beautiful, but will she change her mind about having Ridge back in her life in a more central role as she faces her health challenges?

Though Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) promised her mother that she’s not playing matchmaker in the September 27 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , she’s made it clear that she’d love to see her parents back together. Taylor (Rebecca Budig) seems to be content being single so long as she has her family with her.

But as Taylor battles her health issues, we think she’s going to reconsider having Ridge in her life again. There’s no way Ridge is going to leave Taylor alone once he finds out that she’s not only sick, she’s dying. That’s going to change everything. And once he starts spending more time with her, it’s very possible that he’ll fall back into his feelings for her, and their love might rekindle itself.

At present, Taylor doesn’t seem to have plans to rekindle her relationship with Ridge. He’s with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), after all, but when Taylor and Ridge are together there’s no denying that their chemistry still exists and their love for their children seems to bring them right back to the way they were so long ago.

Taylor might not think she needs Ridge by her side during her fight to survive, but as Li (Naomi Matsuda) pointed out, she needs her family with her through this difficult time. She might not want to admit it now, but even the strongest people need support when their lives are on the line.

Of course, rekindling things with Ridge will be problematic after Taylor told Brooke she wants to rekindle their friendship. Taylor believes that if she and Brooke can return to being friends, or at least be cordial to each other, it will help repair the rift between their daughters. We can’t imagine that Taylor getting back with Ridge will do much to help Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle); Hope keeps pointing out to Steffy that Ridge is with Brooke now and that’s not going to change, but Steffy has no problem keeping hope for her parents alive.

It’s a tricky situation, to be sure. Taylor might not think she needs — or wants — Ridge back in her life, but as she faces an uncertain future we think she’s going to reconsider everything and it’s bound to cause some waves as time goes on.

