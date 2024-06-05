The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas spoils Steffy's plans?

Rumors have swirled about Thomas Forrester’s return on The Bold and the Beautiful. Could Thomas show up and ruin Steffy’s plans?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tried to shut down Hope for the Future, insisting that it was a business move and not a personal attack on Hope (Annika Noelle). When Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) overruled her decision, she was shocked. In the June 4 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , he offered an olive branch by praising her ability as a co-CEO and suggested that he could return to design while they bring in someone else to focus on business with her.

While Ridge supports the idea of giving the line another quarter or so to improve, Steffy will no doubt be looking for opportunities to cancel the line.

But could Thomas’ return upstage Steffy’s plans to shutter Hope for the Future?

According to the weekly B&B spoilers , the June 7 episode refers to Hope in an "unexpected situation" and we think this could signal Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) return from Paris.

We’ve heard that Thomas found a new love in Paris, which means that his relationship with Hope might be officially over, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t want to return to his role at Hope for the Future now that he’s spent so much time finding inspiration in France.

Of course, one of Steffy’s big arguments about Hope for the Future’s, well, future, is that the line won’t survive without Thomas’ designs. Sure, RJ (Joshua Hoffman), Zende (Delon De Metz) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) have been working hard in Thomas’ absence, but it was Thomas and his designs that catapulted Hope for the Future into the spotlight.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Messy relationship issues aside (imagine the tension between Hope and Thomas if he returns with a new lover), if Thomas comes back and continues his work on HFTF it will make it even harder for Steffy to cancel the line because she’d be taking the line away from him.

In other words, things could get very complicated for Steffy if Thomas returns, but it might be the kind of shakeup Forrester Creations needs this summer.