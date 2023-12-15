The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thorne calls Eric's other kids?

Though Eric’s health decline started slowly on The Bold and the Beautiful, things have been moving fast over the past few days and it looks like a civil war could be brewing among the Forresters. Will Thorne need to call for some backup?

Though hindsight may be 20/20, it’s hard to figure out why Eric (John McCook) left Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in charge of his medical decisions. Eric didn’t want Ridge to know he was sick, after all, even though Ridge already knew about it.

As soon as Eric ended up in the hospital, Ridge made it clear to everyone that he held the power of attorney for medical decisions. Instead of consulting with his siblings, he made the difficult decision to remove Eric from life support even though Finn (Tanner Novlan) had a possible treatment.

When Thorne (Windsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) arrived at the hospital, they learned that their father was entering comfort care because of Ridge’s decision to end life support. Thorne wasn’t happy.

Though his older brother had the power to make the decision, Thorne was distressed that Ridge didn’t even consult the family first. With Eric’s other kids out of communication while on safari, Thorne and Bridget are on their own.

After seeing Ridge’s handling of the situation — remember, the entire family was still gathered at Eric’s house awaiting news while these decisions were being made — it’s very likely that Thorne will make every effort to get the rest of the family to Los Angeles, whether it’s to say goodbye to Eric to help Thorne push for Eric’s continued care.

The good news is that Ridge’s intentions toward Eric’s care seem to be coming from a good place. He’s taking his responsibilities seriously even though he might not be doing the best job at weighing options and listening to the concerns of the people around him.

There’s no question that having the rest of the Forresters around would be helpful right now, so let’s hope that Thorne can reach them before it’s too late.