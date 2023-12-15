The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thorne calls Eric's other kids?
Will Thorne get the rest of Eric's kids to LA?
Though Eric’s health decline started slowly on The Bold and the Beautiful, things have been moving fast over the past few days and it looks like a civil war could be brewing among the Forresters. Will Thorne need to call for some backup?
Though hindsight may be 20/20, it’s hard to figure out why Eric (John McCook) left Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in charge of his medical decisions. Eric didn’t want Ridge to know he was sick, after all, even though Ridge already knew about it.
As soon as Eric ended up in the hospital, Ridge made it clear to everyone that he held the power of attorney for medical decisions. Instead of consulting with his siblings, he made the difficult decision to remove Eric from life support even though Finn (Tanner Novlan) had a possible treatment.
When Thorne (Windsor Harmon) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) arrived at the hospital, they learned that their father was entering comfort care because of Ridge’s decision to end life support. Thorne wasn’t happy.
Though his older brother had the power to make the decision, Thorne was distressed that Ridge didn’t even consult the family first. With Eric’s other kids out of communication while on safari, Thorne and Bridget are on their own.
After seeing Ridge’s handling of the situation — remember, the entire family was still gathered at Eric’s house awaiting news while these decisions were being made — it’s very likely that Thorne will make every effort to get the rest of the family to Los Angeles, whether it’s to say goodbye to Eric to help Thorne push for Eric’s continued care.
The good news is that Ridge’s intentions toward Eric’s care seem to be coming from a good place. He’s taking his responsibilities seriously even though he might not be doing the best job at weighing options and listening to the concerns of the people around him.
There’s no question that having the rest of the Forresters around would be helpful right now, so let’s hope that Thorne can reach them before it’s too late.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris