The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: how much time does Eric have?

The party to end all parties is underway on The Bold and the Beautiful and Eric (John McCook) is enjoying his time in the spotlight amongst family and friends. But the effort is taking a toll, and it looks like he doesn’t have a lot of time left …or does he?

After toasts and heartfelt messages to his loved ones, Eric seems to be losing his vigor. He’s using up all his energy with his family, despite the doctors telling him he needs to be in the hospital — or be resting, at the very least. He’s not doing that, of course, so when he almost drops his glass and stumbles, all eyes in the room are on him.

He still doesn’t know that everyone in the room is in on his secret, and it’s killing everyone to put on brave faces. But they’re doing it for him. Because this is the last party — so he says.

It’s crystal clear, though, that the party is taking a massive toll on his energy and pretty soon he won’t be able to hide it. It really seems like he doesn't have much time left.

Or…does he?

Finn (Tanner Novlan) has been working nonstop since talking to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Eric’s symptoms. He’s so locked into whatever he’s working on that he’s missing the party, much to Li’s (Naomi Matsuda) consternation.

We’ve talked before about Finn possibly saving the day , and before it looked like wishful thinking. But there’s something keeping him locked in his office, typing furiously. He’s onto something, and we have to think it’s about Eric or else he’d be at the party with Steffy.

For weeks now, The Bold and the Beautiful has been leading viewers to believe that Eric is dying, though his diagnosis has never been revealed. (The closest we’ve come to a diagnosis was the mention of an oncologist in Wednesday’s episode) Honestly, while no one really likes the ol’ bait and switch, this would be one situation where it would be welcome. No one wants to say goodbye to Eric Forrester yet, so let’s hope that Finn’s work pays off.