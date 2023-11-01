The British Soap Awards 2024 CANCELLED — here's when it's back

Soap fans will be devastated to hear that The British Soap Awards 2024 will reportedly not air next year — but rest assured it will be back.

This year's glitzy event celebrated everything about the UK's top soaps, with EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Doctors all hoping to win big.

TV star Jane McDonald stepped in to replace Phillip Schofield on hosting duties as the event praised the most dramatic, entertaining and impressive moments in soap.

An ITV spokesperson reportedly told RadioTimes.com that The British Soap Awards is taking a break and will return in 2025.

They said: "The British Soap Awards won't be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025. The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show's return."

Jane McDonald hosted The British Soap Awards this year. (Image credit: ITV)

There has been no reason given as to why it won't air next year, but fans will be relieved to hear that The British Soap Awards is not permanently ending and is just going on a break.

Coronation Street had a hugely successful night at The British Soap Awards 2023, winning six awards, including Best Single Episode and Scene of the Year for its harrowing acid attack storyline.

Charlotte Jordan also won Best Dramatic Performance for her role as Daisy Midgeley and Maureen Lipman picked up Best Comedy Performance for playing Evelyn Plummer.

Coronation Street also won the award for Best Newcomer, with Channique Sterling-Brown bagging the prize for her role as Dee-Dee Bailey and The Platts won the Best Family award.

Charlotte Jordan won Best Dramatic Performance for her role as Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

EastEnders also won big, picking up four awards with Aaron Thiara winning Villain of the Year for his role as Ravi Gulati.

Danielle Harold won Best Leading Performer for her role as Lola Pearce-Brown, whose exit storyline saw her tragically die from a brain tumour.

The soap was also awarded Best British Soap and Best Young Performer, with Lillia Turner winning the coveted prize for her role as Lily Slater.