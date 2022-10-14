The Crown reveals exciting first-look images for season 5
The Crown season 5 is almost here and now we have some exciting first look images of the new cast in their roles.
The Crown season 5 lands on our screens next month and now Netflix has released some first-look images to give fans a glimpse of what we can expect from the new series.
Fans already know that Olivia Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the cast will also be renewed as the show begins its final incarnation, and with The Crown Season 5 pushing the royal saga into the 1990s there is plenty more drama on the cards.
We already know that Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce will be covered in season 5, and now Netflix has released new images of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana as she takes over from Emma Corrin, who stole the show with a breakout performance as Diana Spencer in the fourth series.
Dominic West will play Prince Charles after taking over from Josh O'Connor while Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.
Another new image sees Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter won rave reviews for their portrayal of the Queen's sister in seasons 1 — 4 and now Oscar-nominated star Lesley will take the role for the new season.
Jonathan Pryce has also joined the cast as Prince Philip after taking over from Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies. Another new image sees him in his new role opposite Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.
The fifth season is expected to cover Princess Anne's wedding to Timothy Laurence, a commander in the Royal Navy, and a new image sees Claudia Harrison in her new role as Princess Anne for the season.
Jonny Lee Miller plays John Major (below), who was Prime Minister of Great Britain from 1990 until 1997.
The Crown season 5 will launch worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9 2022. You can also catch up on past seasons of The Crown on Netflix now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
