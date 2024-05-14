The Fortune Hotel branded 'a poor man's Traitors' as first episode leaves fans divided

The Fortune Hotel has divided ITV viewers. Some are completely hooked on the new format... whilst others have some harsh words for the broadcaster!

The Fortune Hotel is ITV's latest game show. Playing out like a riff on The Traitors and Deal or No Deal, The Fortune Hotel whisks 10 pairs of contestants away to a luxury Caribbean resort for a daring, devious game that sees them all desperately trying to track down a huge cash prize.

Upon arrival, each of the teams was given a suitcase. Eight of these cases contained nothing, one contained the dreaded "Early Checkout Card" and the final case contained the huge cash prize.

The rest of the show sees our pairs trying to track down that money without being left with the Checkout Card, as the pair left with it at the end of the day will be forced to leave the resort.

Episode one aired on Monday, May 13, and saw our competitors crossing paths with one another and our host, Stephen Mangan, for the very first time, before quickly getting down to business and trying to track down the cash.

The format has certainly worked its magic on some viewers. One commented: "I fear The Fortune Hotel is going to become my new obsession... so so good!!", and others were quite ready to have something like The Traitors on TV.

That said, the series has definitely not grabbed everyone who checked into The Fortune Hotel in the same way.

One viewer wrote: "It's not bad or anything but I'm not hooked like I usually am after the first episode of shows like this. Nothing special but I'll stick with it in the hope some [sic] interesting gameplay or whatever happens... as for right now though... it's simply... fine?"

There were much harsher critics out there, though, with one viewer branding the series 'a poor man's Traitors', with another labelling it 'pretty tedious stuff' and a third claiming the show's just 'nowhere near as exciting' as the BBC hit.

With one couple out of the race, but the Early Checkout Card still in play, there's still time for the series to draw viewers in as the hunt for the £250,000 continues this evening. Who will manage to outplay the other pairs and bag that big cash prize at the end of the trip?

The Fortune Hotel airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX from now until Thursday, May 23.

