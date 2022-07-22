First Look: The Masked Dancer UK 2022 reveals bonkers characters with first-ever duo

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is set to return with its masked extravaganza, which promises to be the 'most bonkers' yet and, as you can see from these first look pictures, this year's characters certainly live up to the claim!

The judging panel will see last year's judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse all taking their seats once again for the upcoming season.

However, comedian Mo Gilligan will be replaced by football legend Peter Crouch on the judging panel as Mo is unavailable to appear on this year's show due to touring commitments.

Last year, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith was crowned the winner of the show as he was unmasked as Carwash. He competed against an array of crazy costumes in the first series, including Knickerbocker Glory, Rubber Chicken, Scarecrow and many more.

As twelve new masked celebrities prepare their best dance moves to win The Masked Dancer UK 2022, let's take a look at the outrageous costumes they'll be wearing.

From Odd Socks to Sea Slug and the show's first-ever double act with Pillar and Post, there's an array of kooky ensembles this year... but who will win this masked madness?

Dancing to their own tune... it’s Onomatopoeia

Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce

You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze… it’s Sea Slug

They will be cutting their own shapes on stage… it’s Scissors

With dance moves to prickle your fancy… it’s Cactus

They invented the MoonWalk… it’s Astronaut

Will they deliver a first-class performance?… it’s Pillar and Post

Burn baby burn, its disco inferno… it’s Candlestick

Kick your knees up, step in time… it’s Pearly King

They’ll be hogging the dance floor… it’s Pig

Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail

These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated… it’s Odd Socks

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 will air later this year. You can catch up on previous episode of The Masked Dancer UK season one on ITV Hub.