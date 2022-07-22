First Look: The Masked Dancer UK 2022 reveals bonkers characters with first-ever duo
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 has revealed the outrageous characters set to take the stage, including its first double act.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 is set to return with its masked extravaganza, which promises to be the 'most bonkers' yet and, as you can see from these first look pictures, this year's characters certainly live up to the claim!
The judging panel will see last year's judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse all taking their seats once again for the upcoming season.
However, comedian Mo Gilligan will be replaced by football legend Peter Crouch on the judging panel as Mo is unavailable to appear on this year's show due to touring commitments.
Last year, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith was crowned the winner of the show as he was unmasked as Carwash. He competed against an array of crazy costumes in the first series, including Knickerbocker Glory, Rubber Chicken, Scarecrow and many more.
As twelve new masked celebrities prepare their best dance moves to win The Masked Dancer UK 2022, let's take a look at the outrageous costumes they'll be wearing.
From Odd Socks to Sea Slug and the show's first-ever double act with Pillar and Post, there's an array of kooky ensembles this year... but who will win this masked madness?
Dancing to their own tune... it’s Onomatopoeia
Hoping that they can paint the dancefloor red… it’s Tomato Sauce
You’ve heard of the worm but now it’s time for a new dance craze… it’s Sea Slug
They will be cutting their own shapes on stage… it’s Scissors
With dance moves to prickle your fancy… it’s Cactus
They invented the MoonWalk… it’s Astronaut
Will they deliver a first-class performance?… it’s Pillar and Post
Burn baby burn, its disco inferno… it’s Candlestick
Kick your knees up, step in time… it’s Pearly King
They’ll be hogging the dance floor… it’s Pig
Hoping not to pull a Mussel… it’s Prawn Cocktail
These happy feet won’t be uncoordinated… it’s Odd Socks
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 will air later this year. You can catch up on previous episode of The Masked Dancer UK season one on ITV Hub.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
