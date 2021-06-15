'The Masked Singer' presenter Joel Dommett to join 'Celebrity Gogglebox'

The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett has revealed he’s the next celebrity set to join C4’s hit reaction show, Celebrity Gogglebox!

The comedian and presenter broke the news on Instagram over the weekend when he posted a photo of himself and his wife Hannah Cooper in their front room.

He wrote: “Super excited to be on @c4gogglebox this series with @hannah_cooper_”

“I can’t wait for people to watch us on tv watching people on tv. THE DREAM.”

Gogglebox fans were very happy about Joel Dommett’s news! More than 60 people commented to let him know just how excited they were to see him appear in the latest series.

Hannah also posted the same photo to her own account to share the news. She wrote: “Very excited to be part o the @c4gogglebox family. It’s a dream come true to watch telly and call it 'work.'"

According to The Sun , Joel and Hannah have signed up to appear in three episodes of the much-loved show.

Just like the regular edition of the show, Celebrity Gogglebox sees celebs watching and reviewing all the best telly from the week from the comfort of their own homes. So, we can look forward to hearing what Joel and Hannah have to say about the latest and greatest shows!

Who else is in Celebrity Gogglebox?

The third season began on Channel 4 at the start of June, and already included a range of famous faces. Joel Dommett and his wife are joining fellow Masked Singer alum Mo Gilligan and actor Babatunde Aleshe as well as celebs like singers Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford!

Celebrity Gogglebox returned for series three earlier this month. It continues Fridays at 10pm on C4. For even more shows to enjoy, check out our TV Guide!