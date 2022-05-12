The Masked Singer US fans think The Prince is a Twilight star

The Masked Singer US fans think they've figured out who The Prince is.

The Masked Singer US has found its final three contestants, and fans are convinced that The Prince is popular Twilight star, Taylor Lautner.

For weeks, we've watched as The Masked Singer US season 7 unmasked a number of celebrities, and now Firefly, Ringmaster and The Prince are all hoping they'll be the one to win the big final and be the last one unmasked.

In the most recent episode, these three costumes went head to head to try and impress judges, even coming together to perform as a group with a rendition of Roar by Katy Perry.

While there are theories for all the remaining masks, fans seem to have a strong theory when it comes to The Prince based on some key clues that have been shown throughout the course of the series.

The key one seems to be a reference to a wolf, pointing fans in the direction of Taylor Lautner. Taylor is well known for his portrayal of Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, who is a werewolf and a love interest of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart).

Many fans are talking about Taylor in relation to The Prince, with another eagle-eyed fan pointing out that he worked with Jamie Lee Curtis on Scream Queens, which could be why it's a regal costume.

Is Taylor Lautner The Prince in The Masked Singer US? (Image credit: Getty)

Other clues for The Prince included a Mars ball, a diamond ring, and a workout video priced at $20.06. Taylor got engaged last year, and he keeps in good shape, so these could definitely still point to the Twilight actor.

In addition to this, the $20.06 could be a reference to the year 2006, when Taylor was nominated for Best Performance in a Feature Film at the Young Artist Awards after he was recognized for his martial arts training by director Robert Rodríguez.

With the wolf clue my Sister said Frog Prince was Taylor Lautner... I thought Tyler Posey #TheMaskedSingerMay 12, 2022 See more

I think Prince is #TaylorLautner!!! #TheMaskedSingerMay 12, 2022 See more

Prince is Taylor Lautner...literally just guessed that based on the wolf clue #TheMaskedSingerMay 12, 2022 See more

The Prince: Taylor Lautner because he knows and chills with Jamie Lee Curtis and they were both in Scream Queens together.... #ThePrince #TheMaskedSingerApril 21, 2022 See more

However, the judges have had their own thoughts on who The Prince could be, with their theories including Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, but fans will have to wait a little longer to find out who it is!

It's set to be a very 'good' final, as only members of Team Good made it to the end, with the Cuddlys and the Baddies being eliminated over the last few weeks, so it's up to the judges to choose which of the good guys is this year's winner.

The Masked Singer US continues on FOX.