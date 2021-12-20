‘The Northman’ trailer shows Alexander Skarsgård on bloody path of revenge in Viking epic

Skol! The first trailer for The Northman has arrived. The latest movie from Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and others, The Northman is an intriguing movie in the first half of 2022’s schedule, as it certainly looks to promise plenty of blood and guts in a Viking inspired revenge tale. The Northman is scheduled for an April 22 release date.

The story of The Northman follows a young Viking prince, Amelth. After seeing his father murdered by his uncle for the crown, Amelth is able to escape but promises revenge. Years later, he sets out to fulfill this promise as he returns home. Skarsgård is set to play Amelth, with Kidman starring as his mother Queen Gudrun and Taylor-Joy as Olga, a woman who he meets on his journey home.

That trio is a pretty good cast on their own, but The Northman also features the likes of Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Clase Bang, Kate Dicikie, Ralph Inenson, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (aka The Mountain on Game of Thrones) and actor/musician Björk.

The Northman trailer provides an epic look at what is in store. Not only will moviegoers get to see a jacked up Alexander Skarsgård kick some butt, but the movie certainly looks to have a fantastic mythical quality to it that will add to the intrigue. Watch the full trailer for The Northman directly below.

Of course, with Robert Eggers serving as the director of The Northman, no one should be surprised that this tale promises such an intriguing combination of action and mysticism. Eggers had made a name for himself with his psychological and spiritual horror films The Witch and The Lighthouse. With The Northman, despite seeming to be a classic kind of revenge story, Eggers is not pulling back on some of the elements he has relished in with his early work. That’s something that all movie fans should be excited to see.

The Northman will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on April 22. However, we have a pretty good idea of when/where it will make its streaming debut. NBCUniversal, which owns The Northman studio Focus Features, has announced that all Focus Features movies will head to the Peacock streaming service at the earliest 45 days after they hit movie theaters.