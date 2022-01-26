'The Responder' fans are all desperate for a second series

The Responder is on track to become one of the best BBC dramas as it continues to keep crime drama fans on the edge of their seats. It seems lots of viewers are desperate to see even more from PC Chris Carson (Martin Freeman) again soon.

After the first episode aired, viewers were raving about the latest BBC show. Even though we had four more episodes to go, some viewers were calling for Martin Freeman to take home a BAFTA for his performance as Chris. It seems like plenty of viewers are still loving the show, as they're all calling for more from the new show.

For fans who are watching the show as it's broadcast, they'll have to wait for a few more days to see the rest of Chris and Rachel's story unfold in Liverpool as the show doesn't continue until next week.

Chris was already described as a morally dubious copper, but now he has properly started working side-by-side with Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo), it seems like Chris is truly reaching breaking point. Rachel's approach to policing is by the book and couldn't be more different from how Chris gets things done; it's safe to say neither of them was thrilled to be partners!

Add in the fact that someone from the force is investigating Chris' behavior on the streets of Liverpool, and his working relationship with criminal Carl Sweeney is being put under more and more strain, a partner looking over his shoulder was the last thing he wanted.

Last night's episode was full of tense moments and it seems like viewers simply couldn't wait to see what would happen as they've already binged the rest of the series on BBC iPlayer. Lots of the fans watching on-demand have already finished the entire series and are already calling on Tony Schumacher to get right to work on a second season!

Watched all 5 episodes tonight and Martin Freeman and is excellent. Deserves a BAFTA. Great acting by the whole cast. Living in Merseyside, the accent is the best I've heard a non scouser do. Hopefully a 2nd series will be commissioned. 🤞🙏👏👏👏 #TheResponderJanuary 25, 2022 See more

@BBCLookNorth some of the best acting I have ever seen #MartinFreeman #TheResponder was real, raw and addictive covering and handling so many real live issues Series 2 coming I hopeJanuary 26, 2022 See more

#theresponder done ✅ Series 2?January 25, 2022 See more

I have just finished watching #TheResponder on @BBCOne and feel that there are two things that need to happen...1. Martin Freeman wins an award for his outstanding performance 2. Series 2 needs to be announced sooner rather than later. #DramaJanuary 26, 2022 See more

We've just got a couple of episodes left to find out how everything will wrap up. Will Chris manage to balance his work and personal life? Will Rachel and Chris manage to keep working as a team? Will Carl and Chris' connection be discovered? We'll have to keep watching to find out...

The Responder continues on BBC1 on Monday, Jan. 31 at 9 pm. All episodes of the first series are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.