The Responder fans left emotional after watching Bernard Hill's final scenes
The Responder's second season aired this weekend
The Responder's second season kicked off last night, just hours after the news was announced that one of its actors, Bernard Hill, passed away.
Bernard Hill is best known for his roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, as well as having parts in Boys from the Black Stuff and Gandhi.
It's been reported that Bernard passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning on the same day that The Responder returned to the BBC.
Viewers took to social media to comment on his 'poignant' last appearance in the BBC show.
One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the show, 'So poignant to see Bernard Hill last night in The brilliant Responder. Such a icon.
'He came up to Glasgow for BBC’s The Garden Party in 1988 and I was so starstruck to meet Yosser that I could hardly speak. RIP , lovely man x'
So poignant to see Bernard Hill last night in The brilliant Responder. Such a icon. He came up to Glasgow for BBC’s The Garden Party in 1988 and I was so starstruck to meet Yosser that I could hardly speak. RIP , lovely man x pic.twitter.com/VMI91kSOXAMay 6, 2024
While another said, 'After the the earlier announcement of #BernardHill death it was apt to watch his swansong as another conflicted character in #The_Responder. An old Yosser? Clips of him in #Boys_from_the_blackstuff still crack me up.'
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
After the the earlier announcement of #BernardHill death it was apt to watch his swansong as another conflicted character in #The_Responder. An old Yosser? Clips of him in #Boys_from_the_blackstuff still crack me up.May 6, 2024
While another said, 'The fantastic #theresponder returned tonight and surprised/ stunned to see #BernardHill in it. He'll always be Yosser Hughes to me and Shirley Valentines husband. "I don't want bloody egg and chips! God bless.'
The fantastic #theresponderreturned tonight and surprised/ stunned to see #BernardHill in it. He'll always be Yosser Hughes to me and Shirley Valentines husband. "I don't want bloody egg and chips! God bless https://t.co/rdrQ05fOl4May 5, 2024
And another wrote, 'A gloriously gritty return for #TheResponder tonight, which is probably the grittiest of all British police dramas. The superb cast play @tonyshoey's script like their reputations depend upon it, including the late and very great #BernardHill. Rest in peace Sir.'
A gloriously gritty return for #TheResponder tonight, which is probably the grittiest of all British police dramas. The superb cast play @tonyshoey's script like their reputations depend upon it, including the late and very great #BernardHill. Rest in peace Sir.May 5, 2024
And another commented, '#TheResponder returns for a second Series still in magnificent form. A brilliant creation from @tonyshoey with #MartinFreeman delivering a superb performance. Also rather moving to see the two excellent scenes with #BernardHill #RIPBernardHill.'
#TheResponder returns for a second Series still in magnificent form. A brilliant creation from @tonyshoey with #MartinFreeman delivering a superb performance. Also rather moving to see the two excellent scenes with #BernardHill #RIPBernardHill pic.twitter.com/y1pM40NGaxMay 5, 2024
RIP, Bernard Hill.
You can catch The Responder next Sunday 12th May on BBC One.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine. After starting out working for a local paper in Yorkshire, her journalism career took her to Bristol where she hunted out stories for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant.
A big fan of adventure, Lauren is also a keen travel writer and loves sharing tips on where to find the best places to eat, drink, and be merry off the beaten track. Lauren has written a series of travel guides for London hotels and loves sharing her insights into a destination's cultural and culinary offerings. If you need a recommendation on any UK destination, she's more than happy to help. At the weekend, you'll usually find her hanging out with her pet cat (or anyone else's pet she can get her hands on), escaping to the countryside, or devouring a good book.