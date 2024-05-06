The Responder fans left emotional after watching Bernard Hill's final scenes

The Responder's second season kicked off last night, just hours after the news was announced that one of its actors, Bernard Hill, passed away.

Bernard Hill is best known for his roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, as well as having parts in Boys from the Black Stuff and Gandhi.

It's been reported that Bernard passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning on the same day that The Responder returned to the BBC.

Viewers took to social media to comment on his 'poignant' last appearance in the BBC show.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after watching the show, 'So poignant to see Bernard Hill last night in The brilliant Responder. Such a icon.

'He came up to Glasgow for BBC’s The Garden Party in 1988 and I was so starstruck to meet Yosser that I could hardly speak. RIP , lovely man x'

So poignant to see Bernard Hill last night in The brilliant Responder. Such a icon. He came up to Glasgow for BBC’s The Garden Party in 1988 and I was so starstruck to meet Yosser that I could hardly speak. RIP , lovely man x pic.twitter.com/VMI91kSOXAMay 6, 2024

While another said, 'After the the earlier announcement of #BernardHill death it was apt to watch his swansong as another conflicted character in #The_Responder. An old Yosser? Clips of him in #Boys_from_the_blackstuff still crack me up.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the the earlier announcement of #BernardHill death it was apt to watch his swansong as another conflicted character in #The_Responder. An old Yosser? Clips of him in #Boys_from_the_blackstuff still crack me up.May 6, 2024

While another said, 'The fantastic #theresponder returned tonight and surprised/ stunned to see #BernardHill in it. He'll always be Yosser Hughes to me and Shirley Valentines husband. "I don't want bloody egg and chips! God bless.'

The fantastic #theresponderreturned tonight and surprised/ stunned to see #BernardHill in it. He'll always be Yosser Hughes to me and Shirley Valentines husband. "I don't want bloody egg and chips! God bless https://t.co/rdrQ05fOl4May 5, 2024

And another wrote, 'A gloriously gritty return for #TheResponder tonight, which is probably the grittiest of all British police dramas. The superb cast play @tonyshoey's script like their reputations depend upon it, including the late and very great #BernardHill. Rest in peace Sir.'

A gloriously gritty return for #TheResponder tonight, which is probably the grittiest of all British police dramas. The superb cast play @tonyshoey's script like their reputations depend upon it, including the late and very great #BernardHill. Rest in peace Sir.May 5, 2024

And another commented, '#TheResponder returns for a second Series still in magnificent form. A brilliant creation from @tonyshoey with #MartinFreeman delivering a superb performance. Also rather moving to see the two excellent scenes with #BernardHill #RIPBernardHill.'

#TheResponder returns for a second Series still in magnificent form. A brilliant creation from @tonyshoey with #MartinFreeman delivering a superb performance. Also rather moving to see the two excellent scenes with #BernardHill #RIPBernardHill pic.twitter.com/y1pM40NGaxMay 5, 2024

RIP, Bernard Hill.

You can catch The Responder next Sunday 12th May on BBC One.