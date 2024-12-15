The Wonderful World of Disney returns with The Sound of Music on ABC tonight, December 15

The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing its nostalgia-inducing Sunday night screenings of Disney classics on ABC each week, including tonight's special screening of the beloved 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music. Over the years, rewatching The Sound of Music during the holiday season has become a yuletide tradition alongside the best Christmas movies like It's a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street, so it's the perfect time to revisit the Julie Andrews-led favorite tonight on ABC.

The alphabet network—which has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical every December since 2022—will air The Sound of Music on Sunday, December 15 at 7pm Eastern Time in a four-hour programing block as part of The Wonderful World of Disney programming.

Based on the great 1959 Rodgers & Hammerstein stage musical of the same name, this Best Picture-winning big-screen adaptation features an Oscar-nominated turn from Andrews as Maria, a novice at an Austrian convent who is hired as a governess for the seven children of the stern Captain Georg von Trapp (Plummer). Her spirit and songs—“My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Do-Re-Mi,” the list of iconic tunes goes on and on—wins over the hearts of the children and, soon enough, their father.

Along with The Sound of Music, The Wonderful World of Disney will present several holiday fan-favorites on ABC throughout the month of December, including The Santa Clause (airing on Sunday, December 22 at 8pm ET), Home Alone (airing on Tuesday, December 24 at 8pm ET) and a double feature of Frozen and Frozen 2 starting at 7pm on Sunday, December 29.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of The Sound of Music from 7pm to 11pm ET on Sunday, December 15 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of The Sound of Music, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Original 1965 Theatrical Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Sound of Music above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.