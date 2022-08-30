The Suspect viewers praise series for making 'brave decision'

The Suspect is the latest ITV crime series starring Poldark favorite Aidan Turner, but fans were particularly impressed with the way they depicted early-onset Parkinson's.

In The Suspect, Aidan plays Dr. Joe O’Loughlin who seems to have it all: a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile, and a publishing deal, and even became an online hero after rescuing a young patient who was threatening to jump from the tenth floor of the hospital where he works.

But there's more to Joe than meets the eye, as he soon finds himself involved in the death of a young woman named Catherine, who was found in a shallow grave, with police determined to find out the truth about this.

Aidan Turner stars in The Suspect. (Image credit: ITV )

Joe's a compelling character and we're not sure what's going on with him just yet, but fans have been very impressed with his characterization so far, particularly the way the drama addresses early-onset Parkinson's, which Joe has been diagnosed with in his early forties.

Taking to Twitter, lots of fans have praised the series with some calling the decision "brave" and others reflecting on their own first-hand experiences with the condition...

As someone living with #earlyonset #Parkinsons I really appreciated the first episode of #TheSuspect for making people living with the condition normal. We can be bad people, we can be flawed, we can be criminals even because we're just normal people. That feels important to meAugust 29, 2022 See more

#thesuspect i’ve read dozens of comments so far , not one mentions the fact the main character has young onset parkinson’s! it’s a brave decision by #itv and i for one really appreciate it ! @SpotlightYOPD @PKYLIFEAugust 29, 2022 See more

#TheSuspect having had #parkinsons for over 19 years I’m grateful for any TV directors highlighting #parkinsonsawarenessAugust 29, 2022 See more

Great that the subject of early Parkinson’s is being referred to....on a serious note #thesuspectAugust 29, 2022 See more

Also, really nice to see a main character with Parkinson’s. My dad has had it for several years and it’s a horrid condition, so raising awareness can only be a good thing #TheSuspectAugust 29, 2022 See more

When asked about his character, Aidan Turner told What to Watch more about what fans should expect: "When we meet Joe, he has just been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. So, you wonder if what’s going on with him is part of the condition. Has he been really thrown by the diagnosis and that’s why he’s making these decisions? Or is it a veil to cover something else?"

He also spoke about how he learned more about the condition, adding: "I met a musician called Drew Hallam who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s around five years ago when he was 35. We met a few times to talk about how he deals with the condition and copes with it. We also spoke about the side effects of the medication, how he deals with the physical side of things.

When it’s better, when it’s worse, under stress or duress. Every day is a different challenge, he said. With some better than others. To speak with somebody so open and truthful about his experience was very beneficial. I’m grateful to Drew for that."

The Suspect continues on ITV on Monday, September 5 at 9pm. Episodes are also available on ITV Hub.